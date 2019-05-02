TODAY
May 2
DEATH CAFÉ NAPA — At a Death Café, friends and strangers come together in a relaxed, safe and supportive setting to talk about death while enjoying tea and cake. Death Café Napa is held from 6-8 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/death-cafe-napa-tickets-60671941410. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
May 3
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Food Truck Friday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes signature bites from the Village Food Truck, and live music. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
KENNY LATTIMORE & THE ERIC REED TRIO — R&B artist Kenny Lattimore & The Eric Reed Trio performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$79. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ —Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘RECIPE FOR DANCE’ — The Napa High School Dance Department presents “Recipe for Dance” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St, Napa, at 7 p.m. Jazz, contemporary, break dancing, salsa, hip hop and award winning Spiritleaders competition routines will be showcased in this fast-paced show. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, hschmidt@nvusd.org.
SATURDAY
May 4
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop “Growing Culinary Herbs” at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CAR SHOW —Napa High School, 2475 Jefferson St., Napa hosts its 19th annual car show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Info, 253-3707.
DREAMCATCHERS — The Suscol Intertribal Council, 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, hosts a dreamcatcher crafting session from 10 a.m.-noon. All materials provided. Class is open to all ages. Free admission. Info, suscolcouncil.org.
PARENTING CLASS — Parenting educator Rafael Ortiz hosts a class at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa from 10 a.m.-noon. Gain new skills in responding to your children when they are upset, crying or having a hard time. Free admission. Child care provided. Info, 253-4237.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
NAPA HOMEBREWERS CLASSIC — Rotary Club of North Napa hosts its annual Napa Homebrewers Classic at Skyline Wilderness Park Social Center, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa, from noon-5:30 p.m. Taste and judge more than 40 home-made beers. Festivities also include music, food and raffle prizes. Tickets are $40. Info, northnaparotary.org/napa_homebrewers_classic; 260-5952.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
BEEKEEPING DAY — Pestoni Family Estate Winery, 1673 St. Helena Highway South, St. Helena, hosts Beekeeping Day at 4 p.m. Enjoy an educational day for people of all ages interested in beekeeping and pollinator health. There will be samples of honey, and beekeepers will be on hand to answer questions as well. Free admission. Info, pestonifamily.com.
LAWN HOUR SATURDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Lawn Hour Saturday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and food and beverage booths. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
KENNY LATTIMORE & THE ERIC REED TRIO — R&B artist Kenny Lattimore & The Eric Reed Trio performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$79. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘RECIPE FOR DANCE’ — The Napa High School Dance Department presents “Recipe for Dance” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St, Napa, at 7 p.m. Jazz, contemporary, break dancing, salsa, hip hop and award winning Spiritleaders competition routines will be showcased in this fast-paced show. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, hschmidt@nvusd.org.
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ — Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
SUNDAY
May 5
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
SMOKER SUNDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Smoker Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and made-to-order, signature sandwiches straight from Executive Chef Vincent Lesage’s 12-foot smoker. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
‘RECIPE FOR DANCE’ — The Napa High School Dance Department presents “Recipe for Dance” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St, Napa, at 2 p.m. Jazz, contemporary, break dancing, salsa, hip hop and award winning Spiritleaders competition routines will be showcased in this fast-paced show. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, hschmidt@nvusd.org.
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ —Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
OPEN MIC — Napa Valley Writers hosts an open mic event at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees may have up to five minutes to present poetry, fiction/nonfiction or memoir compositions. Free admission. Info, napavalleywriters.net.
MONDAY
May 6
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
TUESDAY
May 7
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
RETIREMENT RENEWAL FORUM — Collabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St., Napa, hosts the Retirement Renewal Forum presentation “Retirement Travel Focus” at 5:30 p.m. Discover how to plan safe travel experiences to enjoy in your retirement years. Free admission. RSVP required. Info, 258-9087, ext. 272; healthedcoordinator@collabriacare.org.
WEDNESDAY
May 8
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 3:30 p.m. Guest speakers include NVUSD Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti; NVUSD Facilities, Maintenance and Operations executive director Mike Pearson; and incoming Napa High Principal Monica Ready. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. For this special outdoors event, local ecological experts will lead guests on a stroll along the Napa River. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org/upcoming-wild-napa.
‘MENOPAUSE: THE MUSICAL’ — GFOUR Productions presents “Menopause: The Musical” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.