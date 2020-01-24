To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Jan. 24
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
NAPA COUNTY READS — The Napa County Reads Committee hosts a presentation at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, celebrating this year’s book selection, “New Kid” by author and illustrator Jerry Craft from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, napacoe.org/napa-county-reads; 707-265-2351.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 707-266-6305.
SATURDAY
Jan. 25 NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 707-253-4235.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
DANCE FACTORY — The dance group Dance Factory presents “Cinematic” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 707-266-6305.
DIRTY CELLO — The band Dirty Cello performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
SUNDAY
Jan. 26CANDIDATE FORUM — The League of Women Voters of Napa County hosts a nonpartisan candidate forum for Judicial Candidates (Seat 3) at the Napa Valley College Library Community Room, 2277 Napa Valley Highway, Napa, from 1-3 p.m. Info, lwvnapa.com; 415-299-0035; LWVNapa@gmail.com.
You have free articles remaining.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 707-266-6305.
LOLLIPOPS! — Family-friendly LolliPOPS! perform at the Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 11 a.m. and noon. Free admission. Parents must register their child for of the showtimes. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MOSTLY MOZART —Napa Valley Music Associates presents “Mostly Mozart in Napa Valley” at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, napavalleymusicassociates.org; 707-322-8402.
MONDAY
Jan. 27
COMMISSION ON AGING — The Napa County Commission on Aging meets at the Napa County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1195 Third St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Info, countyofnapa.org/1000/Commission-on-Aging.
TUESDAY
Jan. 28
No events submitted for Tuesday, Jan. 28
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 29
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org. NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
OPEN HOUSE — St. John’s Lutheran School, 3521 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, hosts a open house from 6-8 p.m. Parents will meet with teachers, view classrooms and learn about the preschool, elementary and junior high curriculums. Children are welcome to attend. Info, stjohnsnapa.org.
ACUPRESSURE — Faune Towery shares acupressure and tapping techniques to help reduce stress, pain, and promote well-being during a workshop at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.