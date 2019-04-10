TODAY
April 10
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TEEN POETRY WORKSHOP — Napa County Poet Laureate Jeremy Benson hosts Stanza Bonanza, a teen poetry workshop, at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4 p.m. This program is for participants ages 11-18. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
April 11
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Make spiral wind mobiles at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 4-5 p.m. Open to participants ages 11-18. All materials provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Local author Pati Navalta Poblete discusses her memoir “A Better Place” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
TONY SAUNDERS — Tony Saunders, featuring Vernon Black, performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
JIMBO SCOTT STRING TRIO — The Jimbo Scott String Trio performs at JaM Cellars Wine and Music Studio, 1460 First St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Free admission. Info, 265-7577.
FRIDAY
April 12
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Food Truck Friday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes signature bites from the Village Food Truck, and live music. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
ARTIST RECEPTION — Flora Springs’ tasting room The Room, 677 S. St Helena Highway, St. Helena, hosts an artist reception for John Bonick from 4-7 p.m. Bonick’s latest creation “Flora’s Garden” will be on display as part of Napa Valley’s Arts in April festivities. Admission is $20. Info, florasprings.com/events/artist-reception-2019.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Eric Sabee presents his drawings at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
‘BOCON!’ — Calistoga Junior/Senior High School students presents the bilingual English/Spanish fable “Bocon!” at the campus Black Box Theater, 1520 Lake St., Calistoga, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, 942-6278.
‘I’D KILL FOR A PARKING PLACE’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “I’d Kill For A Parking Place” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SATURDAY
April 13
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
TOMATO PLANT SALE — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts its annual tomato plant sale and education day at 9 a.m until all plants are sold at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Choose from more than 5,000 plants, including 26 varieties, grown by Napa County Master Gardeners. For a tomato variety list, visit ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; Info, 253-4221.
GOLF DEMO DAY — Silverado Resort, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, hosts its annual Golf Demo Day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Test drive the latest golf equipment or tune up your game with an instructional session. Free admission. Info, silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-golf; 257-5460.
PLANT SHOW AND SALE — The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a plant show and sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. More than 1,000 native plants will be available for sale. Event continues Sunday. Info, napavalleycnps.org; 253-2665.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘I’D KILL FOR A PARKING PLACE’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “I’d Kill For A Parking Place” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
POETRY CRAWL — Napa Valley Book Festival and Napa Valley Writers’ Conference host a poetry crawl from 3-4 p.m. at Feast It Forward, 1031 McKinstry St., Napa, and 4-5 p.m. at Rebel Vintners, 1201 First St., Napa. Listen to poetry by the Napa and Sonoma county poet laureates. Free admission. Info, napavalleybookfest.com.
LAWN HOUR SATURDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Lawn Hour Saturday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and pop-up food and beverage booths. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
‘BOCON!’ — Calistoga Junior/Senior High School students presents the bilingual English/Spanish fable “Bocon!” at the campus Black Box Theater, 1520 Lake St., Calistoga, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, 942-6278.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “No Rain, No Rainbows” at the Napa Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a cha-cha lesson. Tickets are $15. If you have never attended a Napa Ballroom Dancers event, please call Marvin at 252-9239. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
NAPA YOUTH CHAMBER ENSEMBLE — The Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble performs at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. The program includes Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings”and Mozart’s “Viennese Serenade No.3”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/nvys.html.
SUNDAY
April 14
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
PLANT SHOW AND SALE — The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a plant show and sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. More than 1,000 native plants will be available for sale. Info, napavalleycnps.org; 253-2665.
ART SHOW — Abstract artist Peter Scaturro hosts an open studio show from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 146 Monte Vista Drive in Napa. His works include expressive and colorful paintings, drawings and ceramic sculpture. Info, peterscaturro.com.
SMOKER SUNDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Smoker Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and made-to-order, signature sandwiches straight from Executive Chef Vincent Lesage’s 12-foot smoker. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
EGG HUNT — Long Meadow Ranch, 738 Main St., St. Helena, hosts its annual egg hunt at 11 a.m. Children must be registered in advance. Check in is at 10:15 a.m. Baskets will be provided for the egg hunt. Additional festivities include face painting, live music and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Admission $15; free for children. Info, longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/events/egg-hunt-2019; 963-4555.
BUD BREAK FESTIVAL — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, welcomes Spring with its annual Bud Break Festival from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event includes an egg hunt, live music, arts and crafts, and seasonal foods and libations. Free admission. Advance registration for the egg hunt is required as space is limited. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event; 967-2500.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
SPRING FLING CONCERT — The St. Helena Community Band, along with the Pacific Union College Prep Band and the PUC Symphonic Wind Ensemble, performs at Paulin Hall at Pacific Union College, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin, at 4 p.m. Free admission. Info, sainthelenaband.org.
MONDAY
April 15
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at 6:30 p.m. Kids are welcome to come in pajamas and bring their pillows. Free popcorn and lemonade will be provided. Doors open at 6:25 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4070.
TUESDAY
April 16
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.