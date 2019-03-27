TODAY
March 27
SCIENCEPLOSION — Children’s performer Mark Nizer brings his Scienceplosion to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10-$18. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900, ext. 5802.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
JETBLACQ BANDS — JetBlacq Bands performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
March 28
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
March 29
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
ANUHEA — Singer Anuhea performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
OPEN HOUSE — Brown Street Gallery and Boutique, 2225 Brown St., Suite 102, Napa, hosts its “Let it Bee” spring open house from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, brownstreetgallery.com; 255-8523.
‘TREASURE ISLAND’ — The Napa Valley College theater department presents “Treasure Island” at the Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, theaternapavalley.org.
SATURDAY
March 30
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘TREASURE ISLAND’ — The Napa Valley College theater department presents “Treasure Island” at the Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, theaternapavalley.org.
ANUHEA — Singer Anuhea performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘L’ITALIANA IN ALGERI’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Italian opera film “ L’Italiana in Algeri “ at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/artfilms.html.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
March 31
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
PLEIN AIR PAINT OUT — The Calistoga Art Center, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga, hosts its annual Plein Air Paint Out Exhibit from noon-4 p.m. Free admission. Info, calistogaartcenter.org; 942-2278.
‘TREASURE ISLAND’ — The Napa Valley College theater department presents “Treasure Island” at the Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, theaternapavalley.org.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MONDAY
April 1
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
TUESDAY
April 2
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.