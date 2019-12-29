To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Dec. 29
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
KENNY G. — Kenny G. performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
MONDAY
Dec. 30
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
KENNY G. — Kenny G. performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 2
BLOOD DRIVE — A Vitalant bloodmobile will be stationed at outside the Herman Family Pavilion at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, 1000 Trancas St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit bloodheroes.com to schedule an appointment to donate blood.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners host an apple tree workshop at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
FRIDAY
Jan. 3
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SATURDAY
Jan. 4
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CARTOONS — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens classic Saturday Morning Cartoons from 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. January’s book is “Daytime Nighttime” by Diane Lang. The craft will be paper bag puppets. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.