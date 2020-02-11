To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Feb. 11
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 12
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — The Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at noon. Guest speakers include Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti and NVUSD Facilities and Maintenance Assistant Superintendent Mike Pearson. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts the virtual reality experience “Nefertari: Journey to Eternity” from 4-6 p.m. In Egypt's legendary Valley of the Queens lies Queen Nefertari's tomb, one of the modern world's most detailed windows into ancient Egyptians' journey towards the afterlife. Step inside the fabled tomb and immerse yourself in the story of its art, history, construction, and mythology through interactive elements and state-of-the-art technology. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-299-1764.
CANDY SUSHI — Teens ages 11-18 are invited to make candy sushi at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4 p.m. All materials provided while supplies last. Free admission. Info, apalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
‘THE LOOK OF LOVE’ — Kellie Fuller presents “The Look of Love” – a ‘60s musical revue – at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 13
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a pop-up art gallery featuring the work of local black artists from 1-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
AVERY SUNSHINE — Singer Avery Sunshine performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$60. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘GENERATION ZAPPED’ — Napa County Progressive Alliance hosts a free showing of the documentary “Generation Zapped” at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. The film is about health risks of wireless technology; a brief discussion will follow the film. Info, 707-226-9220.
FRIDAY
Feb. 14
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
You have free articles remaining.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
AVERY SUNSHINE — Singer Avery Sunshine performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $20-$60. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Feb. 15
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
RIVER CLEAN-UP — The Napa Resource Conservation District hosts a river clean-up at the Riverside Park playground on Riverside Drive at the corners of Cross and Pine streets from 9-11:30 a.m. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-690-3117 or email Ashley@NapaRCD.com. Info, naparcd.org/volunteerfeb15.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
DITCHING PAT — The San Francisco duo Ditching Pat performs at Paupaiz Fine Coffees, 978 Kaiser Road, Suite B, Napa, at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-224-7434; facebook.com/PaupaizCoffee.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘MIDWAY’ — The Tug McGraw Foundation hosts a free screening of the World War II film “Midway” at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. The film, rated PG-13, stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid and Mandy Moore.A Q&A with the film’s screenwriter and production designer follows the film. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘PAIN AND GLORY’ — — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Academy Award nominated film "Pain and Glory" – featuring Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia and Penélope Cruz – at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Valentine’s Day bake sale from 5-5:30 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Feb. 16
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Valentine’s Day bake sale from 10-10:30 a.m.; noon-12:30 p.m.; and 2:30-3 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
LE JAZZ HOT —The band Le Jazz Hot performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
‘COME AS YOU ARE’ — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens the film “Come As You Are” at 5 p.m. Director Richard Wong will be available for a Q&A following the film. Tickets are $10. Info, cameocinema.com/movie/come-as-you-are.
BEATLES VS STONES —Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown returns to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SOL HORIZON — In honor of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, Sol Horizon performs at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theater, 1030 Main St., Napa at 8:30 p.m. Native Elements and I-taweh are also scheduled to perform. Tickets are $18-$30. Info, jamcellarsballroom.com.