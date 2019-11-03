To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Nov. 3
TREASURES OF CHRISTMAS PAST FAIRE — Community Projects, Inc., 715 Franklin St., Napa, hosts its annual Treasures of Christmas Past holiday boutique from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for sale include trees, wreaths, ornaments, toys and other holiday décor. Info, communityprojectsnapa.com; 226-7585.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
CONCERT — Sing Napa Valley presents an Afternoon of Arias & Art Songs at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40. Advance tickets only. The location of the show will be given when tickets are purchased. Info, singnapavalley.org.
OPEN MIC — Napa Valley Writers hosts an open mic event at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees may have up to five minutes to present poetry, fiction/nonfiction or memoir compositions. Free admission. Info, napavalleywriters.net.
THREE DOG NIGHT — Three Dog Night performs at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
Nov. 4
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Nov. 5
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artists Audrey Snyder and Joe Riley discuss their work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA at Copia Theater, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 6
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Ryan Stradal will discuss his book “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” at the Mad Fritz Tap Room, 1282 Vidovich Ave., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15-$45. Info, napabookmine.com/event.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Nov. 7
NATURE CRAFT HOUR — Bring two different types of leaves to participate in a nature craft with Kathy Mathe at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
DEATH CAFÉ NAPA — At a Death Café, friends and strangers come together in a relaxed, safe and supportive setting to talk about death while enjoying tea and cake. Death Café Napa is held from 6-8 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/death-cafe-napa-tickets-77380108989. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com; deathcafe.com.
MASTER GARDENERS — The Napa County Master Gardeners present “Beyond Peaches and Apples: Unusual Fruits For Your Backyard” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat and Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Nov. 8
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Liz Stohlman presents her paintings at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Kami McBride discusses her book “The Herbal Kitchen” at Copperfield’s Books, 3740 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/kami-mcbride.
BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat and Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ —Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Brent Pella performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 9
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
HOLIDAY ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE — St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The event features folk art, jewelry, stained glass, country collectibles, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations, and original angel artistry. Info, 255-7200.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
LIVING WELL WITH WILDLIFE SYMPOSIUM — Napa Wildlife Rescue hosts the Living Well with Wildlife Symposium at the Napa Valley College Upvalley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Learn what you can do to help wildlife in your neighborhood. Free admission. Info, napawildliferescue.org.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make pipe cleaner dragons at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. All materials provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. . Info, napalibrary.org/events.
BAKEWARE SWAP — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a holiday bakeware swap from 2-3 p.m. Bring your clean, unwanted items to donate, and swap them for new items. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
‘AYLA: THE DAUGHTER OF WAR’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Turkish film “Ayla: The Daughter of War” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN — Pacific Union College SDA Church, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin, presents Music on the Mountain, a hymn sing and vespers concert, at 4 p.m. Free admission.
BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat and Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ — Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
HOLIDAY ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE — St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The event features folk art, jewelry, stained glass, country collectibles, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations, and original angel artistry. Info, 255-7200.
‘EATING MY WAY THROUGH BASEBALL’ — Major League Baseball trainer Barry Weinberg discusses his book “Eating My Way Through Baseball” at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 11 a.m. CIA at Copia will present ballpark-inspired bites while Weinberg signs copies of his book. Admission is $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat and Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ — Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.