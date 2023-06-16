NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will start a months-long approval process for the Oakland Athletics' proposed move to Las Vegas, which appears set to become the second shift of a franchise in the last half-century.

"I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I do not like this outcome. I understand why they feel the way they do," Manfred said Thursday following an owners meeting. "I think that the real question is what is it that Oakland was prepared to do? There is no Oakland offer. They never got to the point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site."