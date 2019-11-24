ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Washington, D.C. is not the only city in the United States that is full of hot air. In Albuquerque, New Mexico hot air is put to good use.
My husband Philip and I have visited Albuquerque many times over the years but we had never attended the world famous Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. We received a notice from our Monaco Motor Home Association that they were planning to attend this year. We decided to join them for their five-day visit of dry camping. For you unfamiliar with the lingo of RV camping, this means living self-contained with no hook-ups of any sort.
This group has been attending the balloon festival for years. And because of their yearly attendance, obeying the rules and good behavior, these 80 RVs had been assigned the “cat bird” seat, which were the best sites possible in the front rows.
It was a bird’s-eye view of the hundreds of balloons waiting to fly in the Albuquerque Box. This is the air space above the ground and between the mountains that controls the air flow. The balloons will fly only when the wind speed is low and in the right range, which is often the case this time of year in Albuquerque.
So for the members of our group, it was a short and easy walk to the two entrance bridges over to the large field of balloons and the approximately 30 sponsor tents. This was a huge grassy area where all the action took place. It was where the balloons were spread out on the lawn, blown up and took off.
Visitors could easily visit and speak with the balloon owners and crews. Volunteers in golf carts had controlled routes for the handicapped and older guests. The many vendors and food tents were on the edge of this large field. In spite of its size, it was still a bit crowded as this was the area for thousands of visitors of all ages. An estimated 750,000 people attend this event for the two weeks of ballooning.
Coming from Napa Valley and having been on a balloon ride years ago, we thought we knew a little bit about hot- air ballooning. All of us Napans have seen them fly over our homes for years. Philip had even been asked to do a wedding while flying over our valley years ago. He declined, thinking it would be hard for everyone to fit into the basket, the bride and groom, both sets of parents, best man, maid of honor and himself. Plus, how would they ever get an organ into the basket to play, “Here Comes the Bride”? (Just kidding, the couple changed their minds.)
Our group had daily early morning and evening meetings. The coffee was always hot, we had programs, hors d’oeuvres and a few dinners. It was perfectly organized by two couples. Everyone brought their lawn chairs to our social area; we all made new friends and watched the balloons as they rose into the sky, flew above us, and sailed off into the distance. This went on into the evenings. Spectacular fireworks lit up the sky every night.
One evening, we had a young Air Force captain, who also was a hot-air balloon pilot, speak to our group. He had extensive training and testing for a year before he was able to get his license from the FAA. He brought his new modern basket and pointed out the new heavy metal rods for support. I always worried about those small knots in cords holding up the basket. No knots on these new baskets. We learned that much had changed in the hot-air balloon flying business.
As we wandered among the hundreds of balloons, Philip had an interesting experience with a pilot one evening. He was the owner of the “highest figure of Christ in the world” as it was a copy of “Cristo Redentor” (Christ the Redeemer), which stands on Corcovado Mountain overlooking Rio de Janeiro.
Having lived in Rio as a child, Philip was immediately drawn to this balloon. He approached the basket as they were blowing it up. In English, Philip said ‘hello’ to the man in the basket. The pilot’s helper heard him and said that he only spoke Portuguese as he was from Brazil. So Philip used his rusty, 65-year-old knowledge of Portuguese, when he spoke to him. The Brazilian pilot immediately responded. He was so happy that someone in this large group of people, could actually could speak Portuguese to him.
Hot-air balloons are custom made for and by the buyer. They are in different sizes and shapes. Their painted designs and colors are all different. The Air Force captain who gave us the program told us this funny story. First, he bought a balloon. Then, he needed a basket. Then he realized he needed a truck to haul it. Next, he needed a place to store it. So he bought a home with a two-car garage. The costs of this hobby or part-time profession grows and grows and can be expensive.
Some pilots order specially shaped balloons and can fly them only when the wind is calm. They are harder to handle but may be more interesting. Our favorites and most amusing were a huge Armadillo dressed in Western attire with a cowboy hat, a sheriff’s badge, and boots. It landed a couple of hundred feet from us. The pilot was skilled. We loved the huge Darth Vader balloon and the bright green Yoda. The crowd went wild over the red Wells Fargo Stagecoach as cameras were flashing all over the field as it ascended
We did hear stories about some harrowing misadventures such as balloons getting tangled up in radio towers or light poles or baskets being dragged along the ground with passengers hanging on for dear life. We did witness a balloon take off too low and strike a parked truck. Fortunately, it was able to get airborne and no one was hurt.
We drove into the city of Albuquerque one afternoon and could not believe all the balloons flying, landing and taking off all over town. It did surprise us, but I guess they have to go where the wind takes them. A few must have run out of wind as we saw them land in strange places like parking lots, vacant fields and next to railroad tracks. This could be a scary business but is a normal scene in Albuquerque this time of year. Funny how the car traffic didn’t seem to notice. They just kept right on driving down the streets.
Next to our camping area was a huge International Balloon Museum. We learned the history of ballooning, which started in France in the early 1700s and up to the present time. It was well worth the $4 admission charge for seniors. We spent hours touring, reading balloon history, and enjoying the unusual balloon displays.
We highly recommend this common “bucket list” item for a visit. If you do not own a motor home, there are motels and hotels. There were a number of rented RVs and a field of family-size tents with facilities nearby. Just bring warm, layered clothing for the early mornings and late evenings. It was cold, so don’t forget your heavy jackets and warm socks. My tennis shoes got soaked so only bring heavy shoes. And don’t forget your wool hats covering your ears and warm gloves even if you don’t plan on going for a ride. It is important to be comfortable so you can enjoy it all.
We had a wonderful time. It was so colorful, so different and the balloons were so pretty, quietly flying in the sky above us. If you are a brave person, and think it is worth the cost, you could go for a ride.
Watching the balloons fly at night is really the best time. As the pilots turn on the propane to control the balloon, it lights up the whole balloon and you see all the colors against the dark sky. Its a beautiful experience and worth visiting Albuquerque to see the balloons fly.
So if you want to see hot air being put to a good use, go to the balloon festival in Albuquerque.