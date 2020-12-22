Raiders: Carr hopes to play despite groin injury

Quarterback Derek Carr hopes not to miss a start for the Las Vegas Raiders after leaving last week’s game with a groin injury.

Carr returned to practice on a limited basis Tuesday, five days after leaving a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with the injury in the first quarter. He shared time with backup Marcus Mariota at practice as the Raiders (7-7) prepare for Saturday night’s game against Miami.

“I’ve been in here every day that we’re allowed to get treatment and all those kind of things, doing all my tests and all of that,” Carr said. “I want everybody watching so they know that I’m telling them exactly how I feel. We’ll see how it goes. But if it’s up to me, I’m going to do everything I can to be on that field.”

Carr has a history of playing through injuries, having missed only two starts in seven seasons in the NFL. He broke his ankle in Week 16 in 2016, missing out on his only chance to appear in the playoffs and missed only one game in 2017 after breaking a bone in his back.

Carr even played an entire season with a sports hernia in college at Fresno State in 2012 and is doing everything he can to be available for coach Jon Gruden on Saturday.