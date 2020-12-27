Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane, Heralding in the New Year

As the local junior and senior high school students successfully competed in that race, the elementary age youths of Napa were also participating in an enjoyable 1925 New Year activity. According to the Register, a story hour hosted by the Napa Valley Federation of P.T.A. delighted local children ages 6—12 years old with readings from a wide of array of genres. This New Year children’s party, and kick-off for the Chamber of Commerce’s reading contest, also included light refreshments. Those children who signed up to participate in the contest received a literacy-themed gift bag.

While Napa Valley residents endeavored to whole-heartedly celebrate the arrival of every new year as highlighted above, they also hoped each new year would enhance their lives. A late-December 1924 Register article addressed these hopes.

Napa National Bank president, M.L. Bickford, interviewed by the newspaper, said, “As we look back over the year 1924, I believe that we can all agree that it has been a year of high lights and shadows.” Bickford continued with a sentiment eerily similar to 2020. “Certainly it will stand out as a turning point in many lives ...”