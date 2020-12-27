Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane, Heralding in the New Year

With the dawn of 2021 just a few days away, plans — albeit subdued in contrast to previous years — are being made to herald its arrival. Many, if not most, of these celebratory activities and events, echo traditional New Year observances as detailed in the pages of Napa County’s newspapers from the past.
From the earliest days when the pioneer settlers began to populate Napa County, dances were the socially acceptable and highly anticipated form of celebrating special events such as holidays. As the years passed and the local population grew, those simple dances became grand soirees — the place to see and be seen.
Even the titles of the articles about these grand social events were spectacular including the Jan. 2, 1898, Napa Daily Journal headline. It announced, “The Old Year Died, But Mirth, in Cap and Bells, Heralded the Birth of the New.”
The Journal’s flowery pen continued with the details about the New Year dance. “Unrestrained jollity reigned supreme at the Alerts’ New Year ball ...” The newspaper also described the attendees as being “‘pleasure bent” and reported that “their joy over the advent of 1898 was unconfined.”
This holiday event was a masquerade ball hosted annually by one of Napa’s volunteer firefighting companies known as the Alert Hose Co., or simply the Alerts. The primary fund-raisers to help off-set the financial costs of the volunteers’ mandatory uniforms and equipment, these highly successful and much anticipated annual events were held at the Opera House. The Alerts continued to host these New Year spectacles for decades until the early 1900s when Napa abandoned the volunteer fire fighting format in favor of paid firefighters.
As the Alerts stepped down as the hosts of Napa’s main New Year events, other local organizations tried to fill their boots and place. An advertisement in a late-December 1919 Journal edition announced the Eagles Cycling Club’s Grand New Year’s Eve Mask Ball.
But the early 20th-century new year celebrations varied widely in their featured activities and hosting organizations. The New Year of 1910 was rung in at either an invitation-only dance hosted by Napa High School’s San Souci Society or a carnival organized by the Young Ladies Sodality of Napa’s St. Joseph’s Hall.
A decade and more later, locals rang in 1925 at the Moose Lodge’s New Year’s Eve party. By this time, the masks, costumes and grand marches of the previous eras’ celebrations were replaced with live entertainment, a program of music and comedy acts. The Moose party also featured a midnight dinner.
As the Moose New Year Eve party attendees enjoyed a more sedate evening, those attending the American Legion event danced in the New Year of 1925. The Register reported, “Over 200 merry couples attended the New Year event at the Pavilion ( now the Napa Valley Expo).” It added, “The ball was a success in every particular.”
Another option for ushering in 1925 was a Watch Night Party hosted by the C.E. Society for its Christian Endeavor membership. Held at the Presbyterian Church social hall on New Year’s Eve, the final hours of 1924 were spent playing card and board games, enjoying phonographic music and light refreshments.
At midnight, The C.E. Society performed the main purpose of their gathering, making sure all was well in Napa. To accomplish this goal “the party serpentined the town in motor cars and later returned to the church where the members of the party departed for their respective homes,” said the Register.
While the Watch Party was an unconventional local New Year’s event, some other Napa residents sought out their favorite form of entertainment — sports — to celebrate the arrival of 1900. With the dawn of that new year and a new century—the 20th century, the Napa High School football team played at home against a San Francisco team.
According to the Journal, the weather conditions were far from ideal for the game. The rain-soaked East Napa (now the Napa Valley Expo) football field turned the game into a mud bowl. The Journal added, “The players covered themselves with mud and glory, and those who stood in the rain and watched it called it a great game.” According to the newspaper, neither team scored, resulting in a tie of zero to zero.
Another group of local student athletes fared far better during a 1925 New Year athletic competition. Twenty-two Napa students competed in the marathon race held in Sonoma County. The Register reported, “For the fourth consecutive year, Napa High School’s team of long-distance runners won the annual cross-city run staged at Santa Rosa under the auspices of the Press-Democrat (newspaper.)” The Register also stated the Napa Intermediate School team took second place.
As the local junior and senior high school students successfully competed in that race, the elementary age youths of Napa were also participating in an enjoyable 1925 New Year activity. According to the Register, a story hour hosted by the Napa Valley Federation of P.T.A. delighted local children ages 6—12 years old with readings from a wide of array of genres. This New Year children’s party, and kick-off for the Chamber of Commerce’s reading contest, also included light refreshments. Those children who signed up to participate in the contest received a literacy-themed gift bag.
While Napa Valley residents endeavored to whole-heartedly celebrate the arrival of every new year as highlighted above, they also hoped each new year would enhance their lives. A late-December 1924 Register article addressed these hopes.
Napa National Bank president, M.L. Bickford, interviewed by the newspaper, said, “As we look back over the year 1924, I believe that we can all agree that it has been a year of high lights and shadows.” Bickford continued with a sentiment eerily similar to 2020. “Certainly it will stand out as a turning point in many lives ...”
Bickford went on to say how the presidential election of 1924 had a restraining influence on the new year. He added, “That restraining influence is now out of the way, and I believe we are now pointed toward bigger and better business for all in 1925, ... this stimulus that has come from the great wave of confidence and optimism that began at once after the election, and which is now on the increase.”
Forty years earlier, a January 1885 Journal article touched upon new year hope while reviewing the status of Napa County and California. At that time, life was good and continued to improve throughout the state. The Journal wrote, “Altogether we commence the new year with brighter hopes than for a long time past.”
The following final words of this 1885 article hold true today. “We wish all of our readers a ‘Happy New Year,’ and hope that 1885 will prove a year of happiness and prosperity to them all!”
