While the pages of century-old local newspapers printed daily updates about another influenza outbreak and its victims as well as world unrest, they also contained an array of other interesting and insightful stories. Their subjects ranged from commerce and housing to natural events to significant social changes.
A January 1919 Napa Daily Journal article announced the Luther J. Evans Shoe Co. had just filed its Articles of Incorporation with the Napa County Clerk’s office. Those documents stated the firm had $75,000 in capital and three board members: E.A. Evans, L. J. Evans and Percy S. King, the company’s attorney. The Journal emphasized the directors were most eager to begin manufacturing, selling and buying boots and shoes as soon as possible at their west Napa factory.
While the Evans Company began their operations, the local housing issues was being addressed by a local woman, Maude Kinyon, when she purchased a Cort and Green streets house. The January 1919 Journal reported, “Her plans call for several apartments and a rooming house, and the work of remodeling (the existing house) will be rushed as rapidly as possible.
“Mrs. Kinyon takes this step as a partial solution of the grave housing problem in this city.” The newspaper also noted, “Mrs. Kinyon is an expert in this line (property conversions and management).”
A year earlier, Napans wished for sound shelter and some serenity from natural events as detailed in a Napa Daily Register article about how nature hit Napa with a dramatic “one-two-punch.”
First came “a most tempestuous night in Napa.” The Register wrote, “After a day’s hard rain there resulted a tremendous downpour — one which flooded the sewers and filled the creeks and kept most everybody awake, thinking the roof was about to collapse under the weight of the waters.” During that storm, 3.46 inches of rain fell in Napa.
The Register continued, “And to add a finishing touch, a very pronounced earthquake shook Napa around 1:30 a.m.” It added, “Outside of spilling milk on pantry shelves and disturbing various nervous systems, the temblor did no harm.”
In the same Register edition was news some locals may have considered equally as “earth shattering.” Its headline said it all. “Smokes ‘Taboo’—No Longer Will Lawyers Enjoy ‘Whiffs’ In Court Room, Because Women Jurors Are Soon to Grace Scene.”
Apparently, Napa County Superior Court Judge Gesford wanted to create an agreeable environment for women jurors. Before court was in session, he said, “‘Of course you can smoke if you wish when court is not in session, and I don’t seek to appear arbitrary at all, but I merely make it a suggestion which I hope will be acted upon favorably.’”
The Register added, “All of which means that the days of the ‘smokes’ between rounds of legal combats are a thing of the past unless those requiring a short whiff of the fragrant weed as a ‘nerve soother’ step outside to get it.”
The final news of significant societal change appeared in a January 1919 Journal issue. Although not a Napa County- specific story, it is appropriate for today, the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The front-page article reported California’s first African American assemblyman, Frederick M. Roberts, had officially taken his seat as the 74th district representative from the Los Angeles area.
Roberts, although born in Ohio, had lived more than half of his 39 years in Los Angeles. Possessing a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado College, Roberts was the proprietor and editor of his highly regarded magazine, “The New Age.”
Regarding his election and constituents, the Journal said, “Roberts was not elected to represent colored people alone. Although his district has a big proportion of colored people in it, a bigger percentage is white and many white votes were cast for him. A tribute to the American spirit of fair play is found in the fact that it was the tactics of his opponent who played upon race prejudice (with campaign material liberally littered with the “N” word), that swept Roberts into office with the support of the white population of his district.”
Roberts said, “My election was a victory for Americanism and democracy. The American people, in spite of occasional anti-racial demonstrations, appreciate fair play.” Roberts added, “I expect to stand for clean legislation, democratic laws and justice wherever I find it.”