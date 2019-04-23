A spoonful of hip hop, a dash of salsa, a 1/2 cup jazz, 3 teaspoons of breakers, a pinch of pom, 2 tablespoons of contemporary and a 1/4 cup of the legends: The award-winning Napa High School Dance Department presents their annual spring production, “Recipe For Dance!” on May 3-5 at the District Auditorium.
The 200 members of the dance department -- including students from levels 1, 2 and 3, as well as the Breakers, Latin Rhythm Dancers and 38-times National Champion Spiritleaders -- will be performing.
The show raises funds to support the dance programs under the direction of Hollie Johnson Schmidt. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and free for children 5 and under. There are no presales of tickets. Tickets go on sale a half hour before each performance.
Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.
The NVUSD District Auditorium is at 2425 Jefferson St., Napa.