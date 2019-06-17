YEMENI CORNBREAD (KUBAANA)
10 to 12 servings
Typically served with tea, coffee or soups, this cornbread skews dry and is only a little sweet. Nigella seeds lend an irresistible extra pop of flavor. Kubaana is best eaten warm, drizzled with good honey, but is also delicious at room temperature.
Use a 9-by-13-inch pan to get thinner pieces, or a slightly smaller dish to get thicker (and more moist) kubaana; adjust the cooking time as necessary, following visual cues. Cookbook author Amjaad Al-Hussain frequently bakes these in mini muffin pans. To do so, scoop the batter so it almost reaches the top of each well and bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until a tester comes out clean. There will be more batter than will fit in one batch of mini muffins. Repeat to use the remaining batter.
Kubaana keeps at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Nigella seeds (also called black seed, kalonji or black onion seed) are available at Indian and Middle Eastern markets and well-stocked spice shops, or online.
2 large eggs
3 cups (372 grams) yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup (60 grams) flour
3/4 teaspoon dry instant yeast
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon nigella seeds, plus more for garnish
1/2 cup corn oil or other neutral oil
1/2 cup ghee or clarified butter, or unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
1 cup water
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and coat a 9- by 13-inch metal, glass or ceramic baking dish with cooking oil spray.
Separate 1 egg, putting the white in one small bowl and the yolk in another. Lightly beat the yolk.
Whisk the cornmeal, flour, yeast, baking powder, salt, sugar and nigella seeds in a medium mixing bowl. Add the oil, ghee or butter, the reserved egg white and the remaining egg; stir with a spatula to combine. Whisk in the water, scraping the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula to make sure everything is well blended. The batter will be thick.
Spread the batter in the baking dish, then brush the reserved beaten egg yolk evenly over the surface. Score the batter into squares (however large you’d like the pieces to be), then garnish the centers of each with nigella seeds. Cover the dish with a towel or plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for 45 minutes.
Bake (middle rack) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the top feels firm when gently pressed and the edges have pulled away from the sides of the pan a bit. A tester inserted into the center should come out clean.
Cut the bread along the score lines and serve warm.
NOTE: To make ghee (clarified butter), place 12 tablespoons of butter (1 1/2 sticks) in a saucepan over low heat. Cook without stirring until it has liquefied, then skim off and discard the foam until the butter is clear enough to see through to the milky solids at the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat and strain the clear butter into a container; discard the solids. The yield is about 1/2 cup.
Nutrition — Per serving (based on 12): 340 calories, 4 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 20 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 80 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar
YEMENI SPICE BLEND (HAWAAYIJ)
20 servings (Makes 1 1/4 cups, 1 tablespoon per serving)
This all-purpose spice blend can be used in anything savory—try it with chicken, fish, lamb, eggs, lentils, potatoes and other vegetables. Cookbook author Amjaad Al-Hussain writes that each Yemeni cook has their own variation (and you should feel free to adjust the ratio of spices as you like), but that each blend contains the basic spices you’ll find in nearly every Yemeni or Middle Eastern dish.
Store at room temperature in an airtight glass jar for up to 3 months. (Al-Hussein keeps a small jar at room temperature and freezes the rest for refilling to keep the mixture beyond 3 months.)
1 teaspoon whole cloves
1/3 cup coriander seed
1/3 cup cumin seed
1/4 cup whole black peppercorns
2 tablespoons green cardamom pods
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons ground turmeric
Toast the cloves, coriander, cumin, peppercorns and cardamom pods in a medium dry skillet over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes, until fragrant. Transfer the spices to a spice grinder and let cool for a few minutes. Pulse the spices until they are ground to a fine powder, working in batches if necessary. (You can also use a mortar and pestle.)
Sift the ground spices through a fine-mesh sieve into a small mixing bowl; use the back of a spoon to help push the mixture through (regrind any large pieces that may remain and add those to the bowl.) Stir in the cinnamon and turmeric until combined. Transfer to a glass jar, cover with a lid, and store in a cool, dark place.
Nutrition — Per tablespoon: 25 calories, 0 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar
(Adapted from “Sifratna: Recipes From Our Yemeni Kitchen,” by Amjaad Al-Hussain. Self-published, 2018.)
YEMENI BREAKFAST LENTIL STEW (ADAS)
5 to 6 servings
Cookbook author Amjaad Al-Hussain prepares this as filling and comforting vegan option at brunch, and serves a tomato, cucumber, herb and feta salad on the side. The extra—but optional—drizzle of garlic, cilantro and oil adds a lush boost of flavor.
If you have hawaayij (see related recipe), add about 1 teaspoon and reduce the amount of cumin and coriander to 1/2 teaspoon each.
Serve with warm flatbread.
The stew can be refrigerated for about 5 days; reheat with a little water to loosen it up, or add broth to make a quick soup for dinner.
For the stew:
1 1/2 cups dry red lentils, rinsed
3 cups water
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large red onion, chopped
1 large tomato, chopped (may substitute 1/2 cup canned, diced tomatoes)
1 tablespoon tomato paste
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
1 cup chopped fresh parsley
For optional oil topping
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Place the lentils and water in a small saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, stir, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, uncovered, stirring from time to time, 15 to 20 minutes, until the water has mostly absorbed and the lentils are tender and broken down.
Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the onion and cook, stirring a few times, about 4 minutes, until the onion has softened and its color starts to fade. Add the tomato and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and garlic and continue to cook, stirring often, 1 to 2 minutes more, until the juices have mostly evaporated. Stir in the cumin, coriander, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes, if using, to incorporate.
Add the cooked lentils and the salt, stir, and reduce the heat to low. Continue to cook and stir occasionally for about 5 minutes, or just until the mixture starts to bubble. (It may spit and sputter, so be careful.)
Meanwhile, if making the optional oil topping, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cilantro and cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes, until the garlic is golden and the cilantro is a little crispy on the edges.
Remove the stew from the heat and stir in the chopped parsley, then stir or swirl the oil-garlic-cilantro mixture into the stew. Serve right away.
Nutrition — Per serving (based on 6): 210 calories, 14 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 4 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 8 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar