Vintage 25, Redwood 0

North Coast Section Division 2 Playoff Quarterfinal

Friday night at Memorial Stadium

Redwood;0;0;0;0—0

Vintage;3;8;0;14—25

First Quarter

V—Salese 27 field goal, 7:00

Second Quarter

V—Dylan Smith 12 run (Aaron run), 2:59

Fourth Quarter

V—Dylan Smith 32 run (Salese kick), 11:15

V—Aaron 5 run (Salese kick), 8:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Redwood: McKernan 17-120, Smallbach 1-(minus 6). Vintage: Zivkovic 13-122, 12-65, Dylan Smith 4-63-2, Aaron 9-22-1, Chaidez 6-10, Cook, 3-10, Bradley 1-3.

Passing—Redwood: Smallbach 14-21-0-2-64. Vintage: Aaron 1-6-0-0-18, Barrett 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving—Redwood: Hagen 3-32, Ginsburg 3-22, McKernan 2-16, Calzaretta 3-4, Davis 1-0, Bender 2-(minus 9). Vintage: Schuttish 1-18

