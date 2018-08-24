I am constantly amazed by the wide variety of renovation costs today. Every time I turn around, I hear of outrageously expensive remodeling projects upon which only the wealthy or the stupid would embark. At the same time, I’m amazed at innovative remodeling budgets that don’t require one to sell their first-born child. Generally, it’s all depending upon who is doing the work, timing and how well one is prepared.
Every remodeling project has its challenges and priorities. People ask me what to expect for construction costs of a new kitchen, and I ask, “what do you want? A Yugo or a Mercedes? “
According to recent national publications of polls for construction costs, we find different projects have different ranges. The two most popular renovation projects within the home are the wet areas: kitchens and bathrooms. Using the Means Construction Cost Index for The Bay Area I have adjusted the ranges below for our area.
Mini-Remodel
A very basic bathroom renovation which included includes painting, fixture upgrades, new mirrors, window dressings but no replacement of vanities, toilets or tub: the cost is about $2500.
Medium Remodel
A modest middle of the road bathroom renovation with new flooring, countertops and vanities, new standard component walk-in shower and/or replacement of deck-mounted tub: Expect to pay around $9500.
High-End Renovation
Major reconstruct of existing bathroom with all new materials, minimal wall movements, custom bath and shower, quality countertops and other details will run $22,000-$30,000.
The median homeowner construction budget is between $6000 and $15,000, depending on the finishes and leg work the homeowner is willing to provide.
Kitchens can be tricky. Saving the cabinets or replacing the countertops are major decisions to be made. Installing all new appliances can be expensive.
Mini-Remodel
The most basic kitchen “refresh” project would include refacing existing cabinets, painting, minimal plumbing and light fixture upgrades. New appliances are in addition, but the plumbing locations won’t change. Figure $4500.
Medium Remodel
Eight medium grade kitchen renovation with new flooring, upgraded cabinets and countertops of quality stone materials and new fixtures, not including appliances can be $22,000.
High-End Renovation
A Class A new kitchen renovation would include major changes of the plan, new layout but no structural changes, hardwood high-end floors fixtures new windows and new cabinets with quality countertops and backsplashes. $50,000 is about a minimum and some go up to $100,000.
Today the median homeowner will spend between $12,500 and $33,000 for a kitchen renovation.
While materials and finishes are major decisions, perhaps the most important question is what factors are essential in choosing a contractor? According to a recent poll by Qualified Remodeler magazine, the order of importance to a homeowner should be: 1. Trustworthiness: is the person dependable and do they complete commitments?; 2. Ability to solve problems: has depth of knowledge and experience to meet any challenge; 3. Value: will they create worthwhile improvements and services; 4. Professionalism and organizational skills: exhibits orderly and impeccable workmanship; 5. Quality workmanship: Displays distinctive and impeccable craftsmanship; and, finally, 6; communication skills: all staff members clearly and regularly connect with client on past and future issues. As an architect overseeing 40 years of renovations, I’ve always felt communication was number one.
For a homeowner embarking on their first project, references and recommendations from reliable sources are essential. Ask around. Since often the name on the contractor’s door may not be the field person, ask the prospective contractor who will actually do the work and talk to that person. That person and everybody under him should be professional in appearance, attitude and quality.
Remember, the more you know, the better prepared you are for the project, so don’t stop at the first person you meet. Talk to the contractor’s vendors that sell them products and references. Check with the State Licensing Board to confirm their good standing and minimal complaints. Do your research ahead and never be afraid to ask questions. There are no stupid questions, only stupid answers.