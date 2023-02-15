SANTA ROSA — A report of an active shooter at a high school in Santa Rosa on Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Santa Rosa police received a call around 12:30 p.m. about an active shooter at Maria Carrillo High School on Montecito Boulevard.

The school was locked down while officers searched the campus and they eventually determined there was no threat.

Police are investigating who made the report about the shooter but no arrest has been made in the case.

The hoax call was one of two reported in the North Bay on Wednesday.

About 20 minutes after the false report in Santa Rosa, lockdowns began at St. Helena's high school and primary school after an active shooter report Police Chief Chris Hartley later described as a swatting incident, a hoax all meant to draw a law enforcement response. Police closed Grayson Avenue, where both campuses are located, until the lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.

With reports from Bay City News Service and the St. Helena Star.

