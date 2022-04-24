restaurant
A Santa Rosa man reported missing Friday was found dead in the wreck of a vehicle that was found Saturday off Highway 121 in Napa County.
Napa Valley's Miss Terri has spent decades helping others. Now she's the one in need.
Former Napa County Fairgrounds CEO Carlene Moore is embroiled in a contract bidding lawsuit at Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego.
Update: Man confesses to killing woman reported missing to Napa Police in 2002; authorities work to ID body found in Alabama
A man has confessed to killing Janet Jones Luxford, who has been missing since 2002, according to police in Bessemer, Alabama.
Napa’s iconic Moskowite Corners has seen better days. What's next for this Berryessa landmark?
A Napa man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping, after forcing a woman into a vehicle and threatening her, police reported.
Napa sheriff's candidate Jon Crawford received $500,000 settlement following departure from undersheriff job in 2021
Crawford described the settlement as resulting from his termination after running for sheriff, a claim disputed by former Sheriff John Robertson.
A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after threatening workers in a Napa supermarket, police reported.
Two wrecks on Upvalley roads over the Easter weekend sent motorists to hospitals with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A Napa Valley couple has taken in a Ukrainian refugee family. Meet the Romanchenkos.