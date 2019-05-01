Before I went to see 42nd Street Moon’s production of “110 in the Shade” in San Francisco, I decided to watch the 1956 film “The Rainmaker” with Katharine Hepburn and Burt Lancaster. The reason being that “110 in the Shade” is a musical version of the film “The Rainmaker,” and that film is based on the play of the same name written by N. Richard Nash, which premiered in New York in 1954.
So you have a play from 1954, that inspired a movie in 1956, that then inspired a musical in 1963. Do you see how this works?
If you chose to watch the movie before seeing the play, you’ll see that the subtlety of the original is replaced by the grandiosity of song. What you lose in nuance, you make up for in sensation. That’s the way it is with “110 in the Shade.”
The story takes place in the drought-stricken town of Three Point, where Lizzie Currie charming, confident Andrea Dennison-Laufer (Katharine Hepburn in the movie) is a young woman whom her father and two brothers are trying to marry off. The problem is that Lizzie is too serious -- she intimidates the men around her because she refuses to fawn over her suitors like other women with less substance.
Enter a grifter named Starbuck, played by a greasy, slick Keith Pinto, (Burt Lancaster's role in the movie) who comes to town claiming he can make it rain. He, of course, is a charlatan who goes from town to town on the con making as much money as his lies can get him. He convinces Lizzie’s father, against Lizzie’s advice, to pay him $100 in hopes that he will conjure something that will relieve Three Point from the drought.
Starbuck’s entrance to the town is worth going to see this show. In the number called “The Rain Song,” he appears with his wagon drab vest and white shirt. But soon he gets the town riled up. They all start singing and then produce a blue-sequined jacket, that he dons like Elvis, and he kicks himself across the stage while playing an air guitar -- except that the play takes place in the 1930s.
Dennison-Laufer’s Lizzie is well cast, elegant, with a simple homey dignity. But this all goes out the window, however, in her song, “Raunchy” where she sings about dressing up as a tart and being the kind of girl she really isn’t. She gets up on a picnic table and dances like a burlesque dancer, and sings about buying dime store diamonds, wearing Maybelline and peroxiding her hair, something she isn’t willing to do. Luckily, she never ends up needing to.
As is so often the case, opposites attract, and Starbuck’s charisma rubs off on Lizzie, leading to her epiphany about how beautiful she truly is. Because, in this play, beauty is the most important thing. It was the 1950s, after all. Hepburn, in the movie, shrivels with revulsion at even the thought of being a “school marm.” Even worse would be an “old maid.”
Contemporary audiences will have a hard time with this. I did. The idea that a woman’s sole mission was to find a man to marry is anathema in our day where women have the option to do nearly anything they want.
So, don’t take this play at face value. Rather understand that it is a relic of an earlier time. It’s a time capsule that we get to enjoy, reminding us that things have not always been the way they are now.