William Allan: Negotiations with Eden,” on view at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art through May 14th, is a natural succession to last year’s show commemorating the death of William T. Wiley. Wiley and Allan both lived and worked together in Marin County for decades. Both graduated from the San Francisco Art Institute and taught at UC Davis. They were long time friends.

The evidence of the relationship between Wiley and Allan is on view in this show through a remarkable artifact found in di Rosa’s collection by curator Twyla Ruby and director of the museum Kate Eilertson. The catalog description indicated that there were VHS tapes associated with the artists, but they had no idea what they contained. (A phenomenon experienced with the Wiley show as well that led to some wonderful discoveries.) Staff at di Rosa couldn’t even find a VHS player to play the tapes. So, they partnered with the Berkeley Art Museum/Pacific Film Archive to digitize the film.

The result is an unlikely slice through time. The film shows Wiley and Allan constructing a frame over a creek in Muir Woods, over which they drape a sheet of black plastic meant to measure the speed of the wind over the creek. Behind the camera was experimental filmmaker Robert Nelson using a mechanical wind up 16 mm camera he found in a pawnshop.

The film is remarkable not only because it has survived over half a century, but also because of its contrast with the current ubiquity of amateur video we experience today due to the video capability of each of the smartphones in our pockets. However, what is exceptional about Nelson’s camera is that, unlike our phones, it did not require electricity. This allowed him to film in the middle of the Muir Woods in the 1960’s. Whereas, if we forget to charge our smartphones at night, not being able to take a video will be the least of our problems.

The rest of the show is relatively low tech (if you consider digitized 16 mm film to be high tech), but the precision of Allan’s technique lends the show a sophistication not evident in something like a sheet of black plastic hanging over a creek.

One of the two monumental pieces in the show is “Tentative Assault on Mt. Fear” which is the first painting that greets the viewer. It was featured in Allan’s 1974 show at the Whitney in New York and is one of two pieces in the show that are part of di Rosa’s permanent collection. The canvas is mostly the pale blue sky above a mountain range. A salmon and a straight razor float in the air like the only clouds in the sky. Allan is quoted in the catalog of that show saying that the painting is about how “the killer part and the beautiful place” are “mixed up.” He wanted to “tap the killers, and make them poets.”

He is referring, it seems, to his love of fishing. The truth is, while you may love the fish, in fishing you kill the fish. He might have had some guilt about that, which is why he wanted to make the killer into a poet. But it doesn’t sound like that made him stop fishing.

His love of nature is evident in two other sections of the show. He is now in his 90’s and, due to a fall, wasn’t able to attend the opening. Lately he sits on a balcony at his home and observes nature. At the far end of the gallery, the curators have mounted a selection of digital photos Allan has taken of birds and other wildlife. Accompanying the photos are titles which tell a story about what the animal might be thinking. For example, a photo of a long toothed gopher is titled “Welcome to my Home” when the gopher looks anything but welcoming.

Like the Wiley show, Eilertson and Ruby were invited to go into Allan’s studio and pick whatever they wanted for the exhibit. Ruby noticed some pieces of string in a corner and asked Allan what they were. Allan said he had started to enjoy the bird songs he heard from his balcony and decided to translate the sounds of the birds into a work of art. He dabbed minute amounts of acrylic paint on a linen string to create a colored pattern. The sequence of colors correspond to the tones in the bird song and are like glass beads in a native American necklace. It’s a wonderful bit of synesthesia.

The strings hang from a ring that, in turn, hangs from the ceiling of the gallery. Ruby has installed a speaker playing Stokes Field Guide to Birds, and viewers are invited to take a card and a colored pencil and create a pattern on paper the way that Allan did.

The foregoing are all very interesting tidbits, but it is very important to emphasize the most remarkable aspect of Allan’s work: his precision. He is a master at pastel.

There are three pastel pieces in the show whose delicacy is significant. They take the form of three buttoned V-neck cardigans. Woven into the fabric of the cardigans are images that give the work a meaning beyond just an item of clothing. In “Us and Them” there are images of speed boats arranged like embroidered monograms. In “Workstation” there is a repetitive schematic design like a blueprint, which, in combination with the title, elicits images of an architect’s office. In “Going Somewhere” there are images of ocean liners, cruising in the fabric of the sweaters, along with the words “INDIAN OCEAN” sweeping across the cardigan like an identifier on a map.

If you get up close, you see how subtle and soft the lines are. Pastel is a notoriously messy medium, but the woven fabric of these paper cardigans is pristine, almost cartoon-like in its cleanliness. And he included authentic inconsistencies in the fabric which gives the piece an even more life-like feel.

The most glorious pieces in pastel are “Best Performance of the Year - Acts I and II.” They consist of shimmering pigeons taking flight in view of a cat. In Act I, the cat has a halo - or a gold bangle floats above its head. In Act II, the gold ring floats above the pigeon’s head.

Allan’s command of pastel in these pieces is phenomenal. The bird’s lavender feathers are glossily accented by a shiny black shadow. The bird looks like it’s made of murano glass and glints under the gallery’s lights. The cat is white with black eyes, composed of many crystalline facets, like a diamond.

In another pastel work, “The Fleeceable Kingdom,” a statue of Lenin is being hauled off its pedestal by a crane while the head of a hound looks on. The body of the hound is an upturned black umbrella. Like “Best Performance” the lines are crisp and precise. The deep black of the dog’s head against a sky blue background seems impossible, at least to me, because pastel dust goes everywhere. How he was able to create something so immaculate is mystifying.

And then there are the lima beans. Eilertson and Ruby drove to a gallery in LA which kept a series of lima beans that Allan painted in miniature. Each group has around 15 beans and each series has a different theme. One series has a shell motif, where each bean is painted with the color and texture of sea shells. There are lucky number beans where the beans are painted blue and numbers are painted in red. There are 16 bird's eye beans, all of which are different - corneas in golds, yellows, reds and blues, and irises vary in size.

There are insect beans, human beans with fingerprints, fish beans with scales, canceled beans and “bean beans” which are painted to look like beans other than lima beans. These demonstrate a remarkable level of detail and creativity, a steady hand and an encyclopedic appreciation of the textures of the natural world.

The most subtle work on display is “Colorado Pond-Void-Light and Dark.” At first glance it might look like another abstract painting - just a field of black above an expanse of white. But if you keep looking, you’ll notice ripples in the white, like water. The edges of the black field are jagged, like trees in a forest and tinged with the orange of sunset. This painting is wonderful because Allan captured just a momentary flicker - the last glance of the edge of a lake surrounded by forest before the sun goes down. For me, it was instantly recognizable. I had seen sunsets over water hundreds of times, but it took Allan to capture what I was seeing in a painting, and consciously tell me that I was seeing it.

The really pleasurable thing about di Rosa’s collection is the artist’s ephemera that has been collected, in addition to the main works of art. In researching this show, Eilertson came upon remarks given by Allan at di Rosa on December 10, 1999. In the remarks, Allan tells an allegorical story about the process of creating a work of art. He called it “Walking Across South American Naked in 365 Days” and is a diary of what he encounters in a fictional trip through the jungle that describes the metaphorical journey he takes in creating a work of art. It is full of sickness and despair, the desire for vodka to “bruise the melancholy,” but some satisfaction. Making art at Allan’s level is a struggle, with no guarantee of payoff at the end.

The speech ends with three questions and Allan’s answer to them: Q: Are you happy? A: No. Being happy is too distracting. Q: Are you unhappy? A: No. Being unhappy is too distracting. Q: Are you fully involved in what you do? A: Yes.

I wish everyone who saw the show could’ve made it to the bottom of this piece of writing. It demonstrates that it might be the artist’s way, that is the best way, to live a life.