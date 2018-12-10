Four artists have been repurposing vintage materials to create new works that will be on display at a show titled “ReVintaged: Beka Brayer, Ross Carron, Marc Pandone, Hap Sakwa” opening at Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga on Friday, Dec. 14. It will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Jan Sofie, gallery director and curator said Sofie Contemporary Arts has been open just over a year and is a family affair.
“My husband, Scott is the gallery manager, and our son, Andrew, is the associate director. We opened the gallery just a few weeks before the Tubbs Fire in town and then were closed for a month, so a crazy year.”
Still, the family persevered. This new show is the sixth exhibition for the Calistoga gallery, which specializes in contemporary works created by artists at different points in their careers.
“All work is connected to California in some way and often by artists of the nearby regions,” Sofie said.
Sofie said she looks at lots of works of art, and an exhibition usually begins with a strong interest in an artist or two. This show features the four artists included in the title of the exhibition.
“Brayer, Carron, Pandone and Sakwa are all artists living and working in the greater North Bay and each of them utilizes ephemera and objects mostly from other times and places, re-imagined and combined in new ways to create new imagery and ideas,” she explained, “The show will include painting, collage and three-dimensional sculpture. The subjects and concepts range from humorous to political to spiritual to pop to ironic and everything else. They are extremely captivating, often charming but also somewhat haunting.”
“The title, 'ReVintaged,' suggests the creative and sometimes risky act of taking something already made or conceived, often some time ago, and re-blending, editing and combining sometimes precious, sometimes common things together with new things, new ideas and perspectives,” said Sofie. She added that this sort of new and old, preexisting and novel combination is what the exhibition will reveal.
“I have a strong interest in the re-emergent practice in the arts of combining found and other materials in innovative and unanticipated ways to create something also entirely new. These four artists share that aesthetic and practice,” Sofie said. “My goal for the exhibition is that it constructs a conversation about this and more, within and between their work.”
As a curator, Sofie is always searching for innovative art-making approaches and works that evoke a strong response from the viewer, “These quirky and unusual pieces do that beautifully.”