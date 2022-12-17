Adoption Fees $175 for kittens up to one year $125 for cats over one year All cats have been: -... View on PetFinder
Rhino
A 39-year-old Napa man died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash Saturday evening, police reported.
A CHP captain on leave in Tennessee was found dead of a gunshot wound days after an arrest in the fatal shooting of her husband in Kentucky and her own arrest on suspicion of trespassing at his girlfriend's house.
Vallejo's 24th homicide of the year left behind an "absolute hero" in its wake: Bob Sundin, a Napan and Marine.
Authorities have identified the Napa man who died Saturday night after a single-car crash in Napa.
Napa’s Foodshed Take Away has turned longtime customers into new owners.
The city of Napa has won a court order to clean up a broken-down house on Jefferson Street that has been suspected of drug activity and numerous police calls.
Napa school district notified parents and staff that an American Canyon High School teacher is being investigated over allegations of a sexual nature involving a juvenile.
Napa Police reported the arrests of two men and a woman Sunday morning after an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Napa's Bistro Don Giovanni and Yountville's Bistro Jeanty made the reservation service's "Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America" list for 2022.
Nighttime snow north of Calistoga shut down Highway 29 in the direction of Lake County late Sunday night into early Monday morning, CHP reported.