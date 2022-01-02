Road Trip Chronicles: Reset and Recharge at Canyon Ranch Tucson

A delightful economic surprise occurred as I exited California: Gasoline prices were much lower across state lines.

Truth be told, the scenery wasn’t my focus on this leg of my road trip. As I turned my trusty Subaru toward Tucson, Arizona, two things were on my mind: 1) I would be reconnecting with family friends I hadn’t seen in four decades, and 2) I would be staying at the renowned, flagship property of Canyon Ranch, set in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

During this solo road trip from the West to the East Coast, the thought of familiar faces welcoming me was a comforting emotional reward. So was our Sangiovese-fueled dinner of “spaghetti with gravy.” And indeed, once there, I wished for a longer stay. But I also craved the physical and mental rewards of a world-class wellness resort. The promise of an itinerary to connect me with a team of experts who would customize on-the-road fitness moves and a plan for eating immune-boosting meals motivated me. And my muscles ached for a signature Canyon Ranch massage to unravel the knots in my back and hips.

With 40 years as the virtual leader of the pack in the realm of holistic health, the name Canyon Ranch is synonymous with stunningly beautiful exurban retreats that offer each guest an opportunity to get healthy — and stay healthy for months and years after departure — in an atmosphere of casual elegance and natural beauty.

On my first day at the ranch, my digestive tract was decidedly confused. And no wonder. After almost a week of questionable drive-through meals along the road, and the gluttonous pasta feast the night before, the ranch’s selection of conspicuously light and healthful menu items were a welcome revelation. Notable was that all meals were delivered to guests’ spacious rooms during the pandemic. Half of a whole grain bagel for breakfast. A grilled salmon taco for lunch. And low-fat key lime pie for dessert at dinner.

I embraced this restorative break in my grueling drive-a-thon, and so did my fur baby companion. Canyon Ranch Tucson is exceptionally pet-friendly (for a fee), and dogs have easy access to the property’s sprawling grounds in the Sonoran Desert, while I had easy access to recharge.

Honestly, there is nothing like 80-minutes of deep tissue massage to erase any memory of the multi-hour drive recently endured. While on the massage table, my mind flashed back to a previous Canyon Ranch experience I’d enjoyed the previous fall at Canyon Ranch Woodside, just outside of San Francisco. This was the place where nationally-recognized breathing coach, Sandy Abrams, taught me the benefits of deep breaths – three to be exact – in order to control one’s reaction to life’s daily stressors. I also recalled life lessons learned from Eckhart Tolle’s transformative NY Times best-seller, "The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment," which I’d listened to on the road via audiobook.

During group sessions at Canyon Ranch Tucson, I learned how to create a personal blueprint to a life I love, courtesy of Sheila Sornsin, a.k.a. The Grateful Goddess, whose sound words of advice resonated with all: “If you don’t have time to meditate, meditate twice a day.”

Private sessions included “Cultivating Life Purpose,” which explored my personal core values and how they’re connected to the underlying purpose of my lifelong writing career. My purpose? To show my readers myriad ways in which we share our humanity. Another one-on-one consultation called “Life Management” provides a lifestyle reset by teaching one how to live an intention-based life.

Life-altering changes are and have always been Canyon Ranch’s stock in trade, and their life and career coaches can help one recognize possibilities never before considered. In fact, all three Canyon Ranch properties: Tucson, Woodside, and Lenox, Massachusetts, now offer seven new “pathways” that help guests reach their specific needs and goals. Examples include how to attain optimal health in mind and body, while another pathway focuses on optimizing one’s time in the great outdoors. Healing from a recent physical/mental/emotional trauma? Canyon Ranch can provide a pathway for that as well.

And so, muscles soothed, mind enlightened, and a few pounds lighter, my own path (nee highway) next led me away from Arizona and across the Rio Grande toward Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Stay tuned for more cross-country road trip stories, as shared by Charlene Peters, author of “Travel Makes Me Hungry: Tales of tastes & indigenous recipes to share.” To reach Charlene, email siptripper@gmail.com