(May 31, not yet rated)
Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden.
Bryan Singer received credit for directing "Bohemian Rhapsody," even though he was fired for erratic behavior. But now Dexter Fletcher, the filmmaker who stepped in - anonymously - to finish the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic, will get his own name on a project about a different gay 1970s rock icon: Elton John. Produced by John and his partner David Furnish, the drama "Rocketman" has been described by Egerton as a fantasy musical - less episodic that impressionistic.
"Rocketman" won't be Egerton's first go at performing John's tunes: In the animated film "Sing," the actor, voicing a gorilla named Johnny who dreams of becoming a pop star, delivered a nice rendition of "I'm Still Standing."