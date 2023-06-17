Nov. 28, 1945—May 10, 2023

SACRAMENTO—Ronald James Milani passed away in the afternoon, on May 10, 2023, in Sacramento, CA.

Ron was born on Nov. 28, 1945, to Frank Lawrence Milani and Violet June Milani, the first of three children. Growing up in Vallejo, he graduated from Hogan Senior High School, class of 1964. He furthered his education at Sacramento State University, graduating with the class of 1969.

A great political mind, Ron took great pride campaigning for John F. Kennedy in his high school years. In college he was employed at the state capital, serving as a tour guide, as well as a Lobbyist for Sacramento State College. Later in life he worked at the Napa State Psychiatric Hospital, and also served as a Crisis Specialist in the Mental Health Division of the Health and Social Services Department for Solano County.

An avid lover of nature since a very young age, Ronald excelled in Boy Scouts beginning in Vallejo's Troop 77, eventually earning the rank of Eagle Scout, along with other prestigious awards. A familiar face at Camp Silverado, he served as camp counselor, working his way up to Camp Director where he was a wonderful mentor who had a positive influence on those he met.

He is survived by his two younger siblings: Susan (Milani) Volturno (James), and Larry Milani; as well as his niece, Stefanie Volturno; and nephews: Christopher Milani (Kaitlyn), and Andrew Milani (Kayla).

Per his wishes no services will be held.

Contributions may be made to The ASPCA, Friends of Animals, or The Salvation Army.

There will be a celebration of life near the old Camp Silverado the weekend of August 18, 2023. For more information on attending, please email rememberingronmilani@gmail.com.