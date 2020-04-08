Roseanne Barr calls coronavirus a plot to 'get rid of all my generation,' considering lawsuit over Valerie Jarrett drama

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Roseanne Barr is weighing in on the coronavirus crisis like only she can.

The disgraced comedienne is back in the digital zeitgeist _ with some more of her trademark eye-opening commentary.

On Sunday's episode of the YouTube talk show, "Quarantined With Norm Macdonald," the Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning former sitcom star was the guest caller. The conversation naturally turned to the COVID-19, which the controversial comic claims the pandemic is a scheme "to get rid of all my generation."

"I think we're being forced to evolve," Barr, 67, explained. "I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation, the Boomer ladies. The Boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people."

"That would be a good thriller," Macdonald retorted.

At one point, Barr, who is quarantining in Hawaii, claims the island is out of toilet paper and white rice. She also said there is only one case of the virus in the state.

"Wow," the "Saturday Night Live" alum responded before joking, "(Is there) any talk of killing him?"