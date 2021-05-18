Hellloooo I'm Ruby, please pay attention! If sass and swish need a rep-others need not apply! I prefer my own... View on PetFinder
The cul-de-sac of Industrial Way was closed for several hours Wednesday after the discovery of a body, according to Napa police.
The county's lawsuit asserts that the A-frame home on Mount Veeder Road is being rented for $975 a night.
An autopsy scheduled for Friday should help police determine the cause of death, police said.
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
Police had called the death "suspicious" because the trailer had been locked from the outside.
The festival will also offer Napa County residents an early chance to buy three-day, pre-sale tickets.
A woman was arrested Friday morning after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station, according to police.
BottleRock Napa Valley will return on Labor Day weekend with headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels.
Heroin and a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol were found in the vehicle, police said.
Ian Rogers' defense attorney asked to have bail reduced from $1.5 million to $100,000. A Napa County judge declined the motion, citing credible threats to public safety posed by Rogers.
