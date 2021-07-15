SABINA
Federal officials say Dr. Juli A. Mazi of Napa sold pellets that she claimed would confer "lifelong immunity" against COVID-19 and provided fake vaccination cards to patients.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustained in the Glass Fire.
SONOMA COUNTY — A motorcyclist died when he lost control of his vehicle and it threw him into a ditch just after he passed a slower-moving Cal…
Like to dance? Napan plans to open dance hall (and wine tasting bar) in downtown Napa.
A 15-year-old boy is believed to be responsible for the shooting of a west Napa resident shortly before noon Wednesday, police reported.
Napa will consider allowing less of its water to be trucked to rural homes and farms because of the drought.
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemic to meet demand.
A neighbor is challenging Napa County's Anthem winery in court over its driveway plan.
Sonoma County received a $37 million federal grant for wildfire prevention and Napa County didn't apply. Why?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $100 billion dollar budget deal Monday, paving the way for millions of Californians to receive one-time cash payments directly into their bank accounts.