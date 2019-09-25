Napa Valley Museum Yountville celebrates World Sake Day on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with a sake pairing from Miminashi restaurant.
Chef Curtis De Fede’s will prepare hors d'oeuvres to be paired with wine and sake director Jessica Pinzon’s sake flights.
Tickets include four food and sake pairings and a presentation by the chef and sake curator and free museum admission from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. to view the current shows, "The Surrealist Revolution in America" and "Juanita Guccione: Otherwhere."
Advance tickets are $65 general or $50 for museum members. Tickets at the door will be $75. Add on a special Miminashi dessert plus dessert sake for $15. Guests must be 21 and over.
For more information, visit napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/sake-pairing-museum-terrace-miminashi/