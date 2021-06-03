Salem
Salem is a sweet black long-haired cat. She is about 5 years old. Salem loves to cuddle and be petted... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
The state's Attorney General will seek a penalty of $25,000 for each violation committed by the Napa Valley winery, according to the lawsuit.
The CHP said the crash occurred while the driver was using a cellphone.
Napa County approved two very different wineries — the 450,000-gallon-a-year Benjamin Ranch winery and 20,000 gallon-a-year Taplin Cellars winery.
Napa Police disrupted an attempted burglary of at the Abide dispensary before dawn Sunday and arrested two men, according to the department.
A Napa man was arrested Monday after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, police said.
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bagels, in coming months.
The Zonehaven system divides the county into hundreds of zones to help authorities more precisely target emergency alerts.
Less than half of eligible people in 45 of the state’s 58 counties have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Marin and Alpine rank at the top with 69%, while Lassen, Mariposa and Kings are at the bottom with 25% or less.
A single-vehicle crash early Sunday in American Canyon sent a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail, according to police.