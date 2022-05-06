Salud Napa Valley, OLE Health hosts a community celebration

To celebrate its 50th Anniversary, OLE Health is inviting the community to join the celebration at the OLE Health Family Fiesta presented by Kaiser Permanente on Sunday, May 15, from 3-6 p.m. at CIA at Copia, at 500 First St., Napa.

The OLE Health Family Fiesta is part of SALUD, a full weekend of events, celebrating OLE Health’s golden anniversary.

The OLE Health Family Fiesta will feature live music, lawn games, photo booth, face painting and more, with creative food pairings including tacos and tequila, burgers and brews, pizza and pinots and plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets for the Family Fiesta are $75 per person all inclusive. Children under 12 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information, and to secure tickets for the Family Fiesta or the full SALUD weekend pass, visit olehealth.org/salud. All proceeds support OLE Health’s programs and services.

SALUD Napa Valley is sponsored in part by Quintessa, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Darioush Winery, Kaiser Permanente, Dalla Valle Vineyards, Frank Family Vineyards, San Francisco Magazine and Silverado Farming Company.