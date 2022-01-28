Meet Sam the Husky! Sam is a bit scared in the shelter environment so right now he needs a lot... View on PetFinder
An attempted break-in Friday night on Elm Street led to the arrest of an El Sobrante man on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, Napa Police said.
The owners of Ca’ Momi Osteria have announced via Facebook that they have permanently closed their restaurant in downtown Napa.
A bed and breakfast the owner wants to call the Hotel California is headed for a historic Napa house following Planning Commission approval.
Groundwater proved to be a big topic when Venge Vineyards went before the Napa County Planning Commission.
This Yountville hotel complex sold for a record $356 million, the highest ever for Napa Valley.
Chef Mourad Lahlou, founder of the Michelin-starred Mourad and Aziza in San Francisco, will bring the flavors of Morocco to Oxbow Public Market when he opens Moro Napa this summer.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separate Highway 29 from Downtown Napa.
Napa County health officials are talking about how to live with COVID-19 for the long run.
Forums are scheduled for Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and March 15, with English- and Spanish-language sessions on each date.
Robert Shippmann has failed in several parole bids since the shooting death of his estranged wife Juli Mathis Schippmann nearly three decades ago.
