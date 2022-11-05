Primary Color: Black Secondary Color: Tan Weight: 13lbs Age: 1yrs 0mths 0wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
A parking lot in Napa's Oxbow neighborhood could become home to a 170-key hotel, 130 residences and retail shops.
The city of Napa's first Día de los Muertos event — which will feature art, food, music and much more — will be held in downtown Napa on Saturday.
A Wednesday collision in Napa seriously injured a motorcyclist and resulted in a driver’s arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, police reported.
Seven people were contact in a sting operation targeting sex buyers, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said Saturday.
Authorities have identified the man who died last week when a vintage Jeep crashed on a rural Napa County trail as an 81-year-old Napa resident.
A traffic checkpoint Saturday night in downtown Napa resulted in five arrests for suspected drunken driving, police reported.
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto plans to open his new Morimoto Asia Napa in mid-November at 790 Main St., Napa.
STR Entertainment, the company that produces the Oxbow RiverStage concert series, was required to replace the grass near the Napa River-adjacent stage area, in pre-concert condition, by Oct. 21.
Napa County says the governor would choose the successor, if a county supervisor is recalled.
Napa County has made its latest loan help out a small community near Lake Berryessa.