Sara Rebecca Votaw-Leventhal was diagnosed with a brain tumor on January 23, 2022, she passed away on April 27th, 2022 at the age of 47.

Sara was born on February 11, 1975, in Bakersfield California to Dr. Howard Leventhal and Anne Bronk. She was raised by her father and stepmother Becky Leventhal.

After graduation from Bakersfield High, Sara went on to earn a Master's Degree in Finance and earned a Minor in Economics from California State University Bakersfield.

Sara started her career at Onyx Industrial Services in accounting and moved on the be Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, Corporate Development for Trinchero Family Estates/Sutter Home in St. Helena, California for the last 17 years.

Sara was predeceased by her father, Dr. Howard Leventhal. her uncle, Dr. Lou Leventhal, and her aunt Isabelle Leventhal.

On April 20, 2002, Sara married her greatest love, Scott Votaw, in Pismo Beach, California, together they raised their beautiful daughter Gillian in Napa, California.

Sara loved going to concerts, reading books, the ocean, and of course her wine, family, and friends. Not necessarily in that order. She loved and was loved by everyone she ever met, and you would be hard-pressed to find someone she didn't treat as family.

Sara is survived by her husband Scott, daughter Gillian and her wife Josephine; stepdaughter Kayla Hicks, grandson Waylon Thomas Cass; her stepmother Becky Leventhal; her cousin Janet Leventhal, and many more cousins and loved ones.

Sara's Celebration of Life will be held on June 11. 2022 at Creekside Community Church. The memorial will be followed by a catered lunch. Please RSVP to Chris Remboldt at chrisremboldt@icloud.com

Per Sara's wishes, the family is requesting no flowers be at her memorial service and that instead, donations be made to charity.