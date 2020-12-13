SBDC Chronicles: Small Business resources, advising and training

Starting and running a small business is hard work, and obviously, you need a lot of advice along the way. Here’s some great news! Confidential business advice is available from the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center at no cost to you.
Here is a link to sign up for free services: www.napasonomasbdc.org/. Look for the red button that says “Apply Now” in the top right corner./
There are numerous advisors, all with specific skills and you will be assigned to an advisor based on your business industry and your exact needs.
For example, you are seeking a loan and need to make sure your financial documents are in order. There are advisors specializing in finance and financial advising. They can also refer you to the best lenders.
Or perhaps you want to maximize your marketing and need to get advice about advertising and driving people to your website. You would be assigned to a marketing specialist experienced in websites, Google Analytics, and even pay per click.
Say you are looking for a new space. You would be assigned to an advisor specializing in commercial real estate, leasing, and buying or selling a business. Maybe you have a new product or online course and need help with market research, copyrights and trademarks. There is an advisor with experience in these areas.
The SBDC advisors are experienced in all aspects and stages of business development, whether you’re starting a business or growing your existing company. This includes training in QuickBooks and even specialty foods. The list is endless. SBDC has Spanish-speaking business advisors too!
Remember, during COVID-19, remote advising is available via phone, email and Zoom.
Introducing new SBDC advisors
We are happy to introduce two new advisors who bring a unique experience to the table.
Laurie Zerga, SBDC advisor
Laurie has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and expertise in the food, international technology and engineering industries. She reveals her secrets to grow your business without pain in these changing times. She is skilled in marketing, IT, customer service, startups and regulations and P&L accountability.
Molly Stuart, SBDC advisor
Molly is a retired lawyer, having focused her professional career on strategic and process development for businesses going through significant change — usually at times of crisis. Molly owns and manages two businesses, an artist retreat center in Sacramento and an educational program on end-of-life planning.
More good news: Take a workshopThere are free webinars offered in all areas of business. These are online classes, usually one or two hours long and taught by experts, SBDC advisors and specialists. Small business topics range from startup strategies to marketing and financing. The link for the calendar of classes and a vast library of workshops is www.napasonomasbdc.org/calendar.
Bottom line: The SBDC is your destination for one-on-one advising, disaster assistance, special programs, training and workshops, a business training library, tools and other amazing resources to help you start and grow your small business.
Mary Cervantes is the executive director of the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center. To request services from the center go to www.napasonomasbdc.org or call the Napa office at 707-256-7250 or the Sonoma office at 707-595-0060.
