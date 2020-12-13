SBDC Chronicles: Small Business resources, advising and training

Starting and running a small business is hard work, and obviously, you need a lot of advice along the way. Here’s some great news! Confidential business advice is available from the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center at no cost to you.

Here is a link to sign up for free services: www.napasonomasbdc.org/. Look for the red button that says “Apply Now” in the top right corner./

There are numerous advisors, all with specific skills and you will be assigned to an advisor based on your business industry and your exact needs.

For example, you are seeking a loan and need to make sure your financial documents are in order. There are advisors specializing in finance and financial advising. They can also refer you to the best lenders.

Or perhaps you want to maximize your marketing and need to get advice about advertising and driving people to your website. You would be assigned to a marketing specialist experienced in websites, Google Analytics, and even pay per click.