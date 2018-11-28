When Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ ends, the miser Ebenezer Scrooge has been reborn, terrified into reconsidering his stance on brotherly love by visits from ghosts. He buys a Christmas goose for the family of his poverty-stricken employee, Bob Cratchet.
In “Scrooge in Love!,” the misanthrope is visited not just by the ghosts of Jacob Marley and Christmases past, present and future, but by Cupid too, eventually.
Lucky Penny Productions presents “Scrooge in Love!,” a new, family friendly musical holiday tale, Nov. 30-Dec. 16.
The world premiere of “Scrooge in Love!” took place in 2015 at 42nd Street Moon in San Francisco, with stage direction by Dyan McBride and choreography by Staci Arriaga. Lucky Penny’s production reunites McBride and Arriaga and adds Lucky Penny’s resident music director Craig Burdette to guide a cast of 22. This new musical features music by Larry Grossman, lyrics by Kellen Blair, and a book by Duane Poole.
“We are thrilled to be only the second theater company ever to mount a production of this wonderful new show,” said Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci. “With a beautiful score and a story that is both tender and entertaining, we know it will be a holiday favorite for years to come.”
“Scrooge in Love” revisits Ebenezer Scrooge one year after his life-changing Christmas Eve. As carolers sing outside his window, his dead business partner, still in chains, turns up again. This time, Marley wants to know “Are you happy?” Scrooge, annoyed, asks “Is this to be annual holiday chat?” and soon he is off on more Christmas Eve visits to his past present and future.
The Lucky Penny cast includes Brian Herndon as Scrooge, Brian Watson as Jacob Marley, Andrea Dennison-Laufer as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Scottie Woodard as The Ghost of Christmas Present, F. James Raasch as The Ghost of Christmas Future, Jenny Veilleux as Young Belle/Older Belle, Tim Setzer as Mr. Fezziwig, Jennifer Rodway as Mrs. Fezziwig, Ryan Hook as Young Scrooge, Sean O’Brien as Bob Cratchit, Heather Buck as Mrs. Cratchit, Pilar Gonzalez as Martha Cratchit, Alex Corey as Peter Cratchit, Hudson Pickett as Tiny Tim, Lydia Jackson as Nora, and Emma Sutherland as Maggie.
Members of the ensemble include Carmen Leesa, Scott Slagle, Kennedy Williams, Olivia Nichols, Ainsley McNicoll, Eva Wendel and Kane Williams.
The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. Tickets can be purchased online at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.