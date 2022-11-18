‘Secret’ fine-dining restaurant Auro opens at Napa Valley’s Four Seasons Resort

In a hidden room, accessible only through a small hallway lined with wine bottles and no obvious signage, lies Auro — a tasting-menu-only restaurant. The spot recently opened at Napa Valley’s Four Seasons Resort and Spa on the outskirts of Calistoga. Here, for $165 per person (add $95 to include wine pairings), guests can experience a culinary journey devised by one of the region’s most peripatetic chefs, Rogelio Garcia.

Born in Mexico City and raised in Los Angeles and Napa by a single mom, Garcia, not yet 40, has worked in a remarkable number of restaurants throughout Northern California. Starting out as a dishwasher at Villagio Inn & Spa in Yountville, the young chef has spent time cooking at Napa Valley staples such as Hurley’s, Redd, Calistoga Ranch and Angèle.

He has also worked at many NorCal Michelin-starred destinations that include The French Laundry, Spruce, Cyrus and Luce. Prior to taking over at Auro, Garcia was the executive chef at The Commissary, Traci Des Jardins’ restaurant in San Francisco’s Presidio.

“I feel like my entire training has led me to this point,” he said. “Not only do I feel like I’m home, but I can utilize all the years of training and local contacts to turn my dream menu into a reality.”

Garcia’s deep roots in Northern California’s culinary ecosystem and his intimate knowledge of the Napa Valley make him a good fit for attempting to navigate the mind-bending task of overseeing the newly opened restaurant. Beyond Auro, the resort also has other food offerings — an adjacent a la carte menu restaurant called Truss and an in-room dining menu — all serviced by the same kitchen, a challenge that is rumored to have caused previous chefs fits.

Culinary theater

Those dining in either Truss or Auro are privy to views of the busy kitchen through glass walls. For those within the secretive Auro room, however, the closeness of the action feels as if one has gone to a culinary theater — with Chef Garcia and team front and center.

Part of Garcia’s goal with the menu is attempting to tie in his own familiar roots with culinary training that has largely been rooted in European and Asian cuisines. The result is that although Auro’s menu feels familiar in many ways, hidden spices and flavors often provide nice surprises.

“I’ve spent a lot of time immersed in French, Italian and Japanese cuisines,” he said, “but recently I’m allowing myself to explore and express more of my own heritage.”

The wine program — overseen by laser-focused Wisconsin native sommelier Derek Stevenson — celebrates the Calistoga region with a list of more than 250 wines from which to choose. While the wine-pairing option with the prix fixe leans toward Northern California, there are appearances from around the globe, too.

The food

Although the menu will change often to remain seasonally relevant, when I visited in early November guests were welcomed with a yeasty French Brut Rosé paired with a collection of interesting amuse bouches.

From the beginning the offerings showcased Garcia’s melding of eclectic techniques and styles with a crispy-fried chicken thigh served with a surprisingly spicy fermented hot sauce that Garcia enjoyed as a child when his mother used it in tacos. The heat was tamed by a creamy autumnal chestnut-eggnog custard.

The first course was a dry-aged shima aji kampachi served in an aguachile reminiscent of the traditional dish Garcia enjoyed in the summers with his family. Dry-aged fish often brings a gamey meatiness best paired with a floral sake, but here it was served with a lively 2021 Italian Pinot Blanco from Elena Walch. Garcia once again used spice to help bring together the dish and wine with an interesting twist. The effect largely worked, with the combination of flavors reminiscent of an upscaled ceviche.

Next, a pillowy squash velouté paired with a steely 2021 Viognier by Darioush was a pleasant interlude before the highlight of the meal: Norwegian king crab served with 2021 Arnot-Roberts Rosé.

Accompanied with a foam infused with spicy Calabrese sausage, the contrasting flavors and textures built on one another. The sweet, nutty flavors of the succulent crab coaxed out the pleasant herbal overtones of the wine, made primarily from Touriga Nacional, a wine grape considered to be one of Portugal’s finest varieties.

Next, Kagoshima A5 Wagyu beef was served with truffle-infused bordelaise and served with the earthy 2014 Mayacamas Cabernet Sauvignon. The tender beef and umami-rich sauce will likely satisfy anyone who is looking for that decadent, over-the-top element that people have come to expect in any tasting menu served in Wine Country.

Desserts were delicate and precise and served as the two last courses of the meal (actually there are four sweet courses if you count the final dish of macaroons and a small gift box of treats provided to each guest at the conclusion of the meal. Each dessert course included its own parings — a 2014 Far dente Dolce Latte with two tiny morsels of creamy coconut and quince, and the Quinta Do Noval 10-year-old Tawny Port with a luxurious chocolate and hazelnut pave.

A secretive indulgence

As the world comes out of isolation after the pandemic, having the opportunity to sit for three-plus hours while being served a succession of well-considered dishes as the kitchen hums behind glass is a chance to let loose and indulge. Pleasantly, the menu provides welcomed surprises, such as the use of spice and less-well-known wine producers interwoven with the comforting familiarity of umami-rich courses served with Cabernet Sauvignon.

Of course, Garcia and his team — as have the previous resort’s chefs — will likely find it a challenge to balance the needs of cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for both Truss and in-room dining with the excruciating exactitude of attempting to consistently craft an ultra-fine-dining experience like that of Auro. Time will tell if this new tasting-menu restaurant will become a go- to dining destination. At least for now, however, it’s a pleasant new and secretive indulgence for those looking to experience some of Napa Valley’s ethos of luxury and extravagance without a two-month waiting list.