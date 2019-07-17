The Jarvis Conservatory Foreign Film series presents "Secret Ingredient" at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.
A down-on-his-luck son resorts to illegal pain relief for his dad in Gjorce Stavreski's touching, tightly plotted dark comedy. The underpaid train mechanic gives his father a cake made of stolen marijuana to relieve his cancer pain, but he is cornered by the criminals who are searching for their drugs and the nosy neighbors who want a recipe for the "healing" cake.
Directed by Gjorce Stavreski, it stars Blagoj Veselinov, Anastas Tanovski and Aksel Mehmet
""Secret Ingredient" should by rights be one of the most depressing films of the year," Jessica Kiang wrote in Variety. "But instead, appropriately for a movie that deals, in its way, with miracles, it's one of the funniest, smartest and most endearing."
Tickets are $15. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.