Self-appointed ambassador for 'wronged men' of #MeToo, Alki David, settles with SEC in fraud suit

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a pair of judgments against British-Greek media entrepreneur Alki David and his company Hologram USA Networks Inc. for their roles in an alleged fraud scheme.

Under the terms of the settlement, announced Friday, David and Hologram must pay a civil penalty of $122,419 to the SEC and are barred from violating federal securities laws. David is also prohibited from holding officer-and-director positions for a five-year period.

David launched his Hologram USA Theater in Hollywood three years ago, resurrecting a pantheon of dead stars from Billie Holiday to Bernie Mac on stage, calling it the "future of live entertainment."

Almost from the start, however, the venture was embroiled in litigation with a rival hologram owner, Pulse Evolution Corp., over who owned the rights to the technology. The pair settled out of court.

In the SEC's complaint, first filed in September, David and his hologram company were charged with fraud, registration violations and misleading investors ahead of a planned IPO. According to the suit, between November 2017 and March 2018, the company falsely claimed the exclusive rights to stage shows featuring Whitney Houston, Roy Orbison and Tupac Shakur. At the time, David denied the allegations and said he would "vigorously" fight them.