The long-overdue self-care movement acknowledges what you've known for years: Taking time for yourself gets you in a better state of mind to handle your crazy life and tackle your long to-do list.
A day off and a massage appointment are both acts of self-care that can work wonders on your stress. When the pressure builds and you can't fit some time out into your schedule, incorporating self-care in your routine can also do a lot to restore your equilibrium. The perfect place to start is in the bathroom.
If you're like most people, the bathroom is a place to prepare for the major transitions of the day. So why not rethink the bathroom as a space where you're performing a ritual to prepare your body and your spirit for the next thing? Introducing a ritualized mindset to your routine infuses positive purpose into your actions. Calibrate it to the right energy level for the next part of your day, so you'll feel invigorated before heading into work, or soothed and relaxed before bedtime.
To inspire you, the following are ideas and upgrades for your daily self-care ritual.
Adorn the space with flowers and candles
For centuries, fresh blooms and a flickering flame have been used to give spaces meaning and sacredness. Seeing the colorful flowers will give you a lift, and it will serve as a special reminder of the purpose of this time and space. As always, the low light of a candle can set a relaxing vibe.
Make time for mindfulness
Bringing a meditative element to your get-ready ritual can quiet the chatter of the busy brain. With a little experimentation, you can find something that works for you. During your time, look for opportunities to be mindful and present. That means devoting your headspace to absolutely nothing but the aroma of your favorite body wash or the muscle soothing sensation of the warm water. Or, try pausing for a mindful minute, where you just close your eyes and focus on your breathing for 60 seconds or so. These actions can lower your blood pressure and help you get focused on what's ahead.
Invest in quality
Luxuriate in the tub
Yes, a bath takes longer than the usual shower. But if you pay attention to what the research says about the benefits of hydrotherapy, it's well worth the extra effort. A 2014 report published by the North American Journal of Medical Science shows how a warm water soak results in lower blood pressure and a lower heart rate. To make your bath extra relaxing, lower the lights, play soft down-tempo music, and add a handful of Epsom salts to the water. To create the ultimate self-care refuge, TOTO's Flotation Tub with ZERO DIMENSION simulates zero gravity, offering you the experience of total weightlessness. Imagine what having access to that experience, anytime you want, can do to restore your body and mind.
