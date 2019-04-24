(June 14, R)
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse T. Usher, Richard Roundtree.
The tagline for the new "Shaft" movie - "More Shaft Than You Can Handle" - is more than a naughty double-entendre. It's also a plot description of sorts.
"Shaft" is a sequel to the 2000 film of the same name, in which Jackson played detective John Shaft II, the nephew of Roundtree's John Shaft (a cool-cop character originated by the actor in the 1971 blaxploitation classic). In this new chapter, there aren't just two generations of Shaft, but three - with the addition of Shaft II's grown son, John Jr. (Usher), an MIT-educated FBI agent with a specialty in cybersecurity who recruits his father in the investigation into a friend's death.
The tagline also sends a message: Directed by Tim Story ("Barbershop"), this "Shaft" promises to take itself a lot less seriously than either of the earlier films.