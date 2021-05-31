Shia LaBeouf could avoid jail time with court-ordered therapy and anger management

More recently, LaBeouf was accused by former girlfriend FKA twigs of physical and emotional abuse. Days after those disturbing allegations went public, the singer Sia tweeted an allegation that LaBeouf had “conned” her into an adulterous relationship by claiming to be single.

Twigs, a musician and actor born Tahliah Barnett, leveled her allegations in a civil suit filed in early December 2020. She accused him of sexual battery, including knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease, verbal and emotional abuse and physical assault during their relationship, which ran from 2018 into 2019, after the two worked together on the 2019 movie “Honey Boy.”

“I am not in the position to defend any of my actions,” the actor said in response to the lawsuit. “I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

Sia did not say when she was allegedly conned by LaBeouf, but he worked with her on the 2015 music video for her song “Elastic Heart.” In the video, he was initially pitted in a wrestling match against “Chandelier” music-video star Maddie Ziegler, with the younger dancer ultimately going free while the actor remains in a cage.

Around that time, LaBeouf was involved with actress Mia Goth. LaBeouf and Goth separated in 2018, though they were spotted together in Pasadena shortly after the pandemic began.