Should you fix that yourself? How to handle home repair during the pandemic

"What we're seeing is that people have real needs, partly caused by the pandemic, partly because things are breaking because they're at home, and I think people now are realizing they can do a lot more than they might have thought," Burke said. "People are learning to be creative."

The service is starting to see engagement with a younger audience, particularly in the 22 to 35 age range, according to Peter Krauss, president of the company. Their typical customer had been 45 or older, he said.

Marnie Sehayek initially intended to pay a handy friend to build out a closet in her Koreatown apartment. When L.A. issued its safter-at-home order in mid-March, that no longer seemed wise. Instead, she watched videos, conferred with friends, borrowed tools from a neighbor and did it herself over the course of several weeks.

"To be honest, I felt like I was in a Marx Brothers skit at almost every pass with it," she said, adding that it ultimately came together. "It's not exactly perfect, but it totally works for me."

Then there are the basics, like how to flip a breaker on and off, and where the main water shutoff is, things Flanagan said everyone should know. Otherwise, you could be wasting water and electricity, he said.

"I think it's good for people to have more of a knowledge of that going on," he said, "and maybe this will give us a chance for people to do that."

