Sign up for our Napa Valley Wine Update newsletter

The Register’s newsletter, Napa Valley Wine Update, is the best-in-class home of information about the people, places and businesses of the Napa Valley wine region.

From vine to cork, we’ve got you covered.

We’ll tell you by sharing reviews and news, pictures and video, all of which illustrate the rich intersection of Napa Valley and wine.

Whether you’re wondering what to bring home for a dinner party or simply want to know the scoop about the buzzy new wine bar, Napa Valley Wine Update has you covered.

Our Napa Valley Wine Update newsletter — powered by our unique local authority and illuminating reporting — will allow you to unlock unique insights, deepen your understanding, and satisfy your curiosity.

Click the button below and you’ll be receiving Napa Valley Wine Update in time for the next moment someone asks you: 'Red? Or white?'