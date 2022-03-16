Small fire breaks out under Maxwell Bridge in Napa

A fire Tuesday evening under the Maxwell Bridge began in a tent that was part of a homeless encampment, Napa Fire reported.

The fire department was called at about 6:47 p.m. to the area of the bridge, which carries Imola Avenue over the Napa River. The flames were confined to one tent and the belongings it contained, although the amount of smoke the fire produced attracted the attention of witnesses, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn.

A single fire crew went to the scene to extinguish the flames, Colburn said. No injuries were reported to firefighters or to unhoused people in the area.

“These fires are unfortunately happening at a greater rate and more often with the influx of transients to our city,” Colburn said Wednesday in a text message. “It is unknown whether these fires are intentionally set by other members in a nefarious act, or if it is innocent cooking and warming fires which unfortunately spread to their tent and occupancies.

"Our fire investigators are working around the clock as well as working with city officials and prevention to slow and ultimately stop these types of fires from occurring.”