UpStage Napa Valley will present three plays during its third “PlayFest” weekend on October 21, 22, and 23. For Soar Spot, by playwright Allison Fradkin, UpStage will partner with NEWS (Nurturing Empowerment, Worth and Safety) Organization to bring awareness about domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Soar Spot (a play on words) will be performed by Shannon McDermott and Jessica Romero and directed by Sharie Renault.

“Domestic violence epitomizes the inexplicable yet inextricable intersection of love and hate,” says Allison Fradkin, who writes plays from her hometown of Chicago. “There's still a tendency to express minimal empathy, as evidenced by the default inquiry Why doesn't she just leave? I wanted to tell a story that respectfully and realistically romanticizes survival, self-love, and self-sufficiency."

“Soar Spot spotlights two women who are committed to conquering a seemingly unconquerable conflict and initiating their transition from victim to survivor,” Fradkin continues. “The play champions friendship and support between women, with the characters emboldening one another to experience the happy beginning they deserve instead of the tragic ending they don't. The play also explores the differences—and, more importantly, the similarities—between a woman whose abuser is male and a woman whose abuser is female. Domestic violence is not exclusive to a male/female dynamic—or any binary pairing, for that matter—but for this story, I wanted to validate the voices of these two characters and center their experience in a way that preserves their dignity, audacity, and authenticity.

PlayFest runs weekends from October 14 to 30 with performances on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street, St. Helena. Representatives from the Napa NEWS will have a table at the Soar Spot performance to answer questions.

General tickets are $30 each or $75 for three nights, one for each weekend in the series. Students are $20 and group tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at the https://www.upstagenapavalley.org/ or at the door. Tickets will also be available at the UpStage Napa Valley booth at the Hometown Harvest Festival on October 15. Masks are appreciated. If requirements change, UpStage will comply with the current mandates.