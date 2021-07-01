Soda
Hi, I'm Soda! I'm a sweet 11.5 year old cat and i'm hoping to find my forever home really soon.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? This family wants to find out.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 47-year-old Napa man after a reported rape attempt at a woman's home Saturday night.
The drowning late Sunday afternoon was the second reported at Lake Berryessa in nine days, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Two separate collisions in Napa County on Saturday resulted in arrests on suspicion of drunken driving, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Letters: Longtime visitor says plenty of other tourist towns get it right; why can't Napa?
The man was a 25-year-old resident of Guatemala who was in the U.S. visiting family in San Pablo, California, officials say.
A bench dedicated to Kayleigh Slusher was vandalized last week in Napa.
An occupant was airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night west of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Law enforcement officers arrested a man on a motorcycle after a nighttime chase across two counties early Tuesday morning, Napa Police reported.
Elsewhere in the Napa Valley, mostly low-key events will mark Independence Day as the emergence from pandemic-related shutdowns continues.