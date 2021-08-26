Primary Color: Fawn Secondary Color: White Weight: 51.8lbs Age: 1yrs 4mths 0wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnered him the loyalty and respect of those who want to protect pets and people but who also understand that snakes play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.
A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a pickup truck Saturday on Highway 121, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in the Saturday wreck as a 72-year-old South San Francisco man.
Road work will affect the junction of Interstates 80 and 680 and state Highway 12, a major access point to Napa County.
None of the three Napa city residents who died from the virus over a six-day span were vaccinated against the virus, according to the county.
Napa County revealed it is negotiating with Sun Communities to renovate and run three Lake Berryessa resorts.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Napa following a 4-1 planning commission approval.
New COVID-19 cases increased 71% this week in Napa County.
Residents of a Napa house escaped injury when sprinklers doused a garage fire before dawn Monday, according to Napa Fire.
Here's a what if — could two unmonitored fire detection cameras have made a difference with the 2020 Glass fire?
