Sonoma market suspended because of COVID-19

SONOMA -- The city of Sonoma's Tuesday Night Market on the Plaza has been suspended, but it temporarily will be replaced with a Farmer and Agricultural Product-Only Tuesday Market from 3-6 p.m. beginning May 5.

The cancellation is required to comply with current state and county health orders that prohibit mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised market will be held in the large parking lot behind the Little League fields on First Street East, and parking will be available in the Veterans Memorial Hall parking lot at 126 First St. W. There will be no parking on First Street East.

"With the need for increased access to produce and agricultural commodities, the city is launching a Farmer and Agricultural Only Market as an essential service to increase food opportunities for the community," Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey said.

"When it is safe to do so, we will bring back the fun elements that people love. For now, we want to offer this two-fold essential service: giving the agricultural community a way to sell their products now that many of their other sales outlets are reduced and providing the community another food source," Harvey said.

City Manager Cathy Capriola said the revised market will be re-evaluated in 60 days.