agate

Sonoma Valley at Napa football box score

  • Updated

Napa 36, Sonoma Valley 24

Friday night at Memorial Stadium

Sonoma Valley;3;7;0;14;—;24

Napa;7;16;6;7;—;36

First Quarter

N—Horton 50 run (Rico kick), 10:51

SV—Serbicki 34 field goal, 1:16

Second Quarter

N—Rico 26 field goal, 10:40

SV—Ohman 20 run (Serbicki kick), 4:37

N—Castellanos 13 pass from Palma (kick failed), 4:00

N—Horton 14 pass from Palma (Rico kick), 9.2

Third Quarter

N—Horton 3 run (kick blocked), 1:58

Fourth Quarter

SV—Ohman 9 run (Serbicki kick), 8:49

N—Horton 14 pass from Palma (Rico kick), 7:55

SV—Jacobs 23 pass from Ohman (Serbicki kick), 29.4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Sonoma Valley: Ohman 25-114-2, Borgnis 3-29, Waldrop 1-8. Napa: Horton 8-110-2, Mata 7-13, Palma 5-13, Perry 1-9.

PASSING—Sonoma Valley: Ohman 28-41-1-0-285. Napa: Palma 11-15-3-0-235, Horton 0-3-0-1-0, Newman 0-1-0-0-0-0.

RECEIVING—Sonoma Valley: Bernstead 7-84, Baker 9-70, Jacobs 5-58-1, Waldrop 5-40, Borgnis 1-5, Fiorito 1-14. Napa: Horton 5-100-2, Castellanos 3-72-1, Mata 3-63.

